Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
July 7
Christopher Monroe Brown, 28, and Nancy Martinez, 26, both of Rogers
Kendall Willie Alexander Buchanan, 29, and Reanna Thavari Pollizi, 29, both of Gentry
Justin Dean Goucher, 37, and Lindsey Ann Hess, 36, both of Bella Vista
Samuel Vincent Ramsey, 42, and Rachel Elizabeth Casey, 31, both of Cave Springs
Justin Michael Ward, 38, and Audi Jo Raines, 32, both of Bentonville
Zachary Robert Watson, 27, and Taylor Elizabeth Hunt, 25, both of Bentonville
July 8
Russell Shofner Andrews, 34, Gentry, and Annie Jean Conner, 34, Siloam Springs
Kenneth Loy Cummins, 66, Manchaca, Texas, and Tammy Annette Jackson, 55, Bartlesville, Okla.
Logan Gray Dauphin, 26, and Anne McKenzie Smith, 23, both of Bentonville
Samuel Alberto Estrada Siliezar, 23, and Katherine Grace Sandeno, 23, both of Siloam Springs
David Paul Fletcher, 57, and Jill Renee Dugdale, 40, both of Pea Ridge
Seth Grey Gipson, 22, and Kaitlynn LaVonn Gollnick, 19, both of Bentonville
Danny Duane Hudson, 42, and Alicia Dawn Osburn, 40, both of Centerton
Victor Alfonso Lara Anaya, 21, Bentonville, and Jackeline Cervantes, 21, Rogers
Cary Laurence Lindemut, 65, Gravette, and Michelle Leann Engel, 45, Bella Vista
Nathan Tyler Ogle, 22, and Bailie Faith Arnold, 21, both of Sarcoxie, Mo.
David Michael Rohrer, 64, and Cydney Jane Fiebig, 58, both of Oklahoma City
Ray Benjamin Schlegel, 46, and BriAnne Alyse Clines, 28, both of Springdale
Zachary Blake Tucker, 27, and Kathleen Lillian Thieben, 28, both of Rogers
Bryce Allan Van Beek, 26, and Carissa Lee Holt, 25, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Hua Wang, 32, Bentonville, and Dian Yitong Chen, 30, Rogers
Michael Taylor Webb, 35, and Sally Geren Harmon, 33, both of Lowell
July 11
Whitney Lee Casey, 33, and Olivia Nicole Wynn, 25, both of Cave Springs
Joshua Caleb Cheney, 28, Rogers, and Priscilla Kathleen Hall, 22, Pea Ridge
Jared Michael Davidson, 24, and Atziri Anahi Cruz Miguel, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Taylor Robert Hills, 30, and Charlotte Marie Thompson, 24, both of Rogers
Michael Dean Long, 45, Bella Vista, and Liliana Magana Barajas, 28, Anderson, Mo.
Alexis Christopher Rangel, 21, and Cindy Lizeth Lagunas Nava, 22, both of Rogers
Austin Richard Ray, 27, and Whitney Taylor McLeland, 22, both of Bentonville
Kobe Gregory Robinson, 22, Siloam Springs, and Halee Shyann Nichols, 22, Pryor, Okla.
Brant Douglas Selvey, 54, and Dawnita Orilla Slinker, 42, both of Liberal, Mo.
Ronald Edward Stone, 72, and Cathlien Ann Haddon, 63, both of Butterfield, Mo.
Terry Allen Watkins, 35, and Lisa Faye Dyer, 35, both of Bentonville
Hunter Layne Williams, 24, Prairie Grove, and Veronica Leann Hopton, 24, Bentonville
July 12
Joel Barrera, 35, and Yanira Marily Garcia, 41, both of Siloam Springs
Robert Edmond Burkhart, 50, and Brandy Alexandria Mendoza, 41, both of Bella Vista
Daryl Dwain Chappell, 48, and Brandi Marie Gunn, 44, both of Centerton
Matthew Blake Iden, 24, Overland Park, Kan., and Alicia Marie Contreras, 25, Garfield
Nathaniel Brittian La Tour, 22, and Kacia Mae Young, 29, both of Bentonville
Morgan Danielle Reiner, 29, and Whitney Leigh Rowe, 34, both of Bentonville
Deric Jay SokAmnouay, 28, and MacKenzie Gayle Lytton, 27, both of Bentonville
Ignacio Zuniga Siles, 34, and Karina Silva Correa, 31, both of Rogers
July 13
Matthew Alexander Cowin, 23, Pineville, Mo., and Danielle Andrea Argueta, 22, Bentonville
Matthew Alvalee Dorris, 42, and Kristen Elizabeth Gleich, 45, both of Centerton
Michael Dawson James, 22, and Megan Elizabeth Morris, 23, both of Bentonville
William Andrew Magyar, 76, and Suzanne Marie Reinsch, 81, both of Bella Vista
Benjamin Joseph Morren, 17, and Lily Grace Day, 20, both of Branson, Mo.
Sean Michael Scales, 22, and Brittani June Stout, 22, both of Bella Vista
Aaron Thomas Schneider, 34, and Raven Ashley Campbell, 30, both of Lenexa, Kan.