Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 4

Deep South BBQ

13463 Old Highway 59, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No running water at this time. Battery died that runs the pump. Facility has an alternate temporary hand washing system until battery can be changed. Reinspection shows water is working properly.

The Notable Noodle

11765 Megan Lynn Circle, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Effective hair restrains for food preparation staff required.

Uncle Jesse's Fish House

204 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Maintain cold food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Need food safety manager certificate. Repair floor as needed.

July 5

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Several openings in the screening around the smoker. The openings are providing access for flies. Two live roaches and dead roaches in the kitchen.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No hot water to the kitchen hand sink. Chicken and beef thawing in a container of water in the mop sink. Facility lacks thermometers in several refrigerators. Ice machine has a small buildup of black debris. The floors in the kitchen and dish room have an accumulation of food debris, dust and grease. In addition, the area around the smoker has a buildup of grease.

Simple Simon's Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Milk in drink refrigerator at 44 degrees. Ice buildup on ceiling vent of walk-in freezer and on floor underneath vent. No retail food permit posted.

The Turn at Big Sugar

1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired June 30, 2022.

July 6

Crackerjack

13998 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: Meatloaf at 53 degrees, sausage at 47 degrees and white sour cream based sauce at 53 degrees in the prep table. Chicken at 44 degrees and macaroni at 52 degrees in the refrigerator. No date marking.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Facility is doing reduced oxygen packaging without a HACCP plan. The smoker lacks screening. Buildup of food residue and debris on floor and equipment. The air conditioner is frozen up and not working properly. The temperature inside the truck is hot and is affecting the performance of other equipment in the food truck. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2019.

El Italiano

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: No hot water at handwashing sink. Alfredo sauce and noodles being kept at 48 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

La Fogata Tacos & Papas Asadas

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Raw shell eggs stored on shelving above covered containers of salsa. The thermometer in the glass refrigerator was not working properly. No test strips.

Taco Bell

2805 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking handwash signage.

Noncritical violations: Permit posted in back of house office.

The Wicked Bean

11507 Arkansas 72, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Y & Y Chinese and Thai Food

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Food debris in handwashing sink. Half & half and noodles being kept at 55 degrees in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Reusing orange juice containers to store sauces. Grease buildup on hood.

July 7

Antojitos Toluca

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Bags of cheese were 34 to 52 degrees due to the refrigerator being stuffed too full and restricting air flow.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Raw shell eggs over lettuce and raw meat over pitcher of water in the refrigerator. White refrigerator lacks thermometer.

Dollar General Store

100 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Fresh produce cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Cut leafy greens and salads must be held at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation. Adjust unit as needed. Do not put any more product containing meat in until the unit is repaired.

Noncritical violations: None

Honey Wheat Bakery

225 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to bodily fluid matter. Restroom door is not self-closing.

La Huerta

129 Fowler, Suite B, Gentry

Critical violations: Employee handling ready to eat foods with bare hands. Salsa at the servers station is 51 degrees. When using ice to keep food cold, the ice must be at or above the level of the food. Food in the walk-in cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation. Service call made during the inspection.

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloth at the servers station is not stored in sanitizer.

McDonald's

1401 Phyllis St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Handsink nearest walk-in cooler filled with cleaning equipment.

Noncritical violations: None

Shotgun's Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pie Shop

1025 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor is starting to buckle and separate from the frame.

Subway

2610 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted.

July 8

Dogs-4-Dogs

804 Kings Drive, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Shave the Planet

100 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit posted expired 06/30/22.

The Rad Shack

17444 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hand soap. No paper towels.

Ventris Trails End Resort

9484 Simrell Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips.

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired May 31, 2022.

Whitney Mountain Lodge

12483 Lodge Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified protection manager. One food item wasn't identified.

July 9

Maria's Cafe Food Truck

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Test strips are not available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 5 -- El Taconazo - Mobile, 2510 S. Old Wire Road, Rogers

July 6 -- Arby's, 2807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

July 8 -- Pour Play Coffee, 3001 S.W. Satinwood Ave., Bentonville; Saffron Indian Cuisine, 5212 W. Village Parkway, Suite 12, Rogers; Scooters Coffee, 1887 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Taqueria El Molcajete, 2490 S. Eighth St., Rogers