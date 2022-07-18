Bentonville West could be getting second school resource officer

BENTONVILLE -- Administrators are looking to add a second school resource officer at Bentonville West High School.

They will request approval of the move from the School Board at its meeting Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

West High School, which has 2,300 students, currently has one school resource officer and two commissioned school security officers, according to a memo written to the board by Tanya Sharp, the School District's chief operating officer.

Steve Vera, director of security and safety, will work with West High Principal Jonathon Guthrie to establish a committee to interview candidates if the board approves the administration's request, the memo states.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Centerton Police Department will both have the opportunity to submit candidates for committee review, according to the memo. West High is in Centerton.

West High's current school resource officer is a Sheriff's Office deputy. Centerton police provided West High its school resource officer from the time the school opened in 2016 until 2019, when the district declined to renew its contract with the city.

Bill Edwards, Centerton's mayor, said the city is interested in providing the school its next officer.

"We'll submit candidates," Edwards said Friday. "We're happy to apply and glad we have an opportunity to do it."

Edwards said even though the city Police Department doesn't currently have a school resource officer working in any of the district's three schools in Centerton -- West High, Grimsley Junior High and Centerton Gamble Elementary -- city officers do patrol the schools regularly.

The Centerton Police Department has 23 full-time and four part-time officers, Edwards said. The city would hire another officer if chosen to supply West High's second school resource officer, he said.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, did not return a message Friday seeking comment.

The new school resource officer would continue to be an employee of their respective organization, while the School District would pay the estimated cost of salary and benefits of $99,400, according to Sharp's memo.

Bentonville High School, which enrolled about 3,000 students as of May, has two school resource officers, both provided by the Bentonville Police Department.

The decision on adding a school resource officer comes amid increased attention nationally to the issue of school security, especially since the May 24 shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Arkansas formed a School Safety Commission in 2018, which developed 30 recommendations for school districts. One recommendation was that each campus should have at least one school resource officer, if financially practicable. The number of school resource officers in the state has grown from 325 in 2018 to 460 -- a nearly 42% increase, according to Cheryl P. May, director of the Criminal Justice Institute for the University of Arkansas System.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstated the commission last month in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting.