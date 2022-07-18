Bryant district’s Valentin reaches out to Hispanics

Nelly Valentin says she is bringing her passion for service to the Bryant School Board.

Valentin is entering the Zone 3 position determined to reach out to the growing Hispanic enrollment in the Bryant School District.

"I'd like to focus on making a difference for all the Hispanic families in the district who struggle with the cultural changes and language barriers," Valentin said.

Valentin, 50, is the Bryant board's first Hispanic member.

The Bryant board appointed Valentin to the Zone 3 position following the retirement of Sandra Porter in May. Valentin's term will end in May 2023. She can run for election to the position, which will be placed on the ballot for the May 16, 2023, school board election, with the full term scheduled to expire in May 2027, according to the district.

"My plan is to stay the full term and work to change our community expectations toward their education goals," said Valentin.

Adding, "I want to create programs that allow and encourage families to keep their children in school until they reach a higher education degree and lower the number of school dropouts in Bryant."

Bryant is one of the state's largest school districts, according to the state Department of Education Data Center. With 9,399 students, Bryant had the 10th largest school enrollment in the 2021-22 school district.

The district's 1,517 Hispanic students were the sixth largest number among Arkansas' school districts and the largest number in Little Rock metropolitan area school districts other than the Little Rock School District. In the 2010-11 school year, the Bryant district had 503 Hispanic students.

Valentin moved to the Bryant district nine years ago after relocating from Puerto Rico with her husband, Angel Luis Sanchez, and their three children, Wilnelly, Angelly and Angel Edgardo. She spent 20 years working in real estate and as a mortgage underwriter.

Alex Barry, communications coordinator for the Bryant district, said Valentin has been an active parent and volunteer since moving to Saline County.

Valentin has worked in the district as an interpreter/translator for parent teacher conferences.

MORE RESOURCES

Barry said that the growing Hispanic population in the community has driven the district to expand their efforts in providing support to these students.

The Bryant district has had an English to Speakers of Other Languages coordinator overseeing the program for more than a decade. The Bryant district has several English to Speakers of Other Languages certified teachers. The state-funded program works to provide English learning resources to eligible students so that they can further their success in all academic areas.

Barry added that the district has hired two full-time Language Interpreters/Community Liaisons for the upcoming 2022-2023 year.

In another way the district is trying to reach out, the district has a Spanish language version of its school board recap, a monthly online summary of key decisions made by the school board.

LOOKING AHEAD

Outside of her work on the school board, Valentin is a bilingual Parent Educator at Arkansas Children's Hospital with the Parent as Teacher Program.

Valentin's goals extend beyond her upcoming work with the district.

"I would love to go back to school to complete a Master of Social Work to get more knowledge and skills to continue my mission of service," said Valentin.

She added that she plans to wait until her three kids are finished with their education because they are her priority.

Her 27-year-old is finishing her PhD. Valentin's 20-year-old is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science. The youngest, a 17-year-old, starts his college experience in the fall, pursuing a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science as well, said Valentin.

Of her school board work, Valentin said: "I think these positions are essential in making a positive impact on our city because they allow [for] a connection between community members and the school -- which provides different perspectives."

She said she understands the "unique circumstances" of each family.

"I want to listen to them and lead them on the right track to achieve their kids' full potential," said Valentin.