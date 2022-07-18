By the tracks

On a morning run through downtown, I made sure to pass by the old Union Station sitting at the corner of Markham and Victory Streets. That hub served as home base for Little Rock's railroads since at least the early 1870s, with the current structure having been built in 1921.

Railroads left indelible tracks throughout the city's history, touching many families along the way. For me, that touch came through German immigrants who fled anti-Catholic sentiment in the 1870s.

Otto von Bismarck was waging war against Catholicism in those days, and the United States had opportunity, so my forebears came this way. They landed first in Louisiana then marched north to eastern Perry County.

The old Little Rock and Fort Smith Railroad Company had some property there, and laborers took advantage of the good land alongside the opportunity to work. Bishop Edward Fitzgerald encouraged this immigration and lobbied the railroad company to donate space for a church.

Soon, land in the Arkansas River Valley just outside Little Rock teemed with German Catholic immigrants who raised grapes for wine and hogs for meat. St. Boniface church rose and celebrated weddings, funerals, and everything else within the German community there.

The turn of the 20th century saw a few of those families, including my own, head south to little plots on Arkansas 10. Though still in the country, these folks had left the original German settlement and settled closer to town. The newer railroad, Missouri Pacific, occupied Union Station there in downtown Little Rock.

My grandfather worked as a boilermaker for MoPac. He'd travel to the city's interior and would hop a train heading to St. Louis, where he'd stay for weeks. I initially believed his railroad work was more likely due to his sense for adventure than his ancestry, though.

There was a huge photo hanging in my grandparents' home, a parish picture with all the German families spread on the St. Boniface church lawn. My grandmother was about 8 years old in that photo. When I asked her why Grandpa wasn't pictured, she waved her hand and said, "Oh, probably fishing or fighting somewhere. That's where he usually was."

But, later, I realized the trains were indeed tied to my grandfather's lineage, as they were among the central reasons German families had settled outside Little Rock. I'm sure he liked working the engines, and I know the travel tickled his sense of adventure.

Today, the German community that resided in the Arkansas 10 country of the 20th century has been swallowed by the Chenal neighborhood. But railroad tracks still run next to the river, and I never get tired of watching trains pass.

In fact, when my grandfather died and the funeral Mass finished, we stood by his grave in Calvary Cemetery downtown. A lone train whistle echoed in the quiet. He was heading home.

Running along those tracks on a clear Saturday morning is a tour through history, a journey through the past of both family and city.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.