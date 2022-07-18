Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Alzheimer's Caregivers to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group meeting virtually via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon July 18. The topic will be Resources for Caregivers. The speaker will be Carolyn Ferguson, officer of community services at Area Agency. To join the Zoom Meeting visit https://zoom.us/j/8218796466?pwd=Z1ZuK0FuaC93OFZINlNQNkRubnBZZz09 . The Meeting ID is 821 879 6466 and Passcode is 0D8LGd. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6300.

Election panel to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the election office, 123 N. Main St., according to Chairman Michael Adam. The agenda includes old business: Poll site availability and shortage of poll workers; and update on status of reimbursement request for primary election. Public comments will be held on new business items including approval of the Pine Bluff School District Redistricting per 2020 Census.

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library. The agenda includes financial statements, personnel recruitment and retention plan, campus summer projects, administrator reports and executive session, according to a news release.

Art league hosts watercolor workshop

The Pine Bluff Art League will host award-winning watercolorist Gary Alexander in a watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The cost is $35 to attend. Alexander previously presented a watercolor demo to the PBAL where he demonstrated a variety of techniques used in the medium.

Underway

Applications available for Governor's Arts Awards

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release. Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards.

Beginning today

Education co-op sets summer camp

Seventh- to ninth-graders are invited to participate in the STEAM on the River summer camp at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC), 912 W. Sixth Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 18-21 and July 25-28. The deadline to enroll in ths free event is July 11. STEAM on the River was developed for students interested in science, engineering, art, and innovation, according to a news release. Students will utilize drones, robots, sensors and other technology to conduct experiences in the field. They will use their collected data to solve real world problems and design presentations to communicate their findings to various audiences. Details: Bill Shelly, camp director, (870) 730-2933; shellyb@aresc.k12.ar.us; or ARESC (870) 534-6129 or https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/aegis.

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Tuesday, July 19

Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at at 9:30 a.m. July 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Plans for the guild's 37th anniversary celebration will continue. Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Neighborhood Strategy discussion set

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency (PBURA) will hold a Neighborhood Strategy Act discussion forum at 5:30 p.m. July 19. The free event will be held at Southeast Arkansas College in the Welcome Center Training Room. This session will feature a thorough discussion about plans to enhance targeted neighborhoods in Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff citizens, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are encouraged to attend, according to a news release. Topics will include information on the deterioration or demolition of housing stock, information concerning incidents of crime, and the location of existing government resources that could help rehabilitate the neighborhoods such as police and fire substations, schools, playgrounds, or other government centers.