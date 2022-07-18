Down sharply

The headlines last week seemed to present good news. Or something like it. When it comes to government (over)spending in the United States, every silver lining has a dark cloud.

The headlines said the deficit had been cut during the month of June. "Sharply" according to some outlets. "Deficit sinks" according to another. And that's fair.

The point is, however, that government spending this past June compared to last June reflects a lot less spending on pandemic aid and unemployment checks. That has helped spur the "49 percent decline from a year earlier," according to The Wall Street Journal.

Still, the government ran a $89 billion deficit this June.

It should be noted: Money coming into the federal checking account has been increasing, too. Government receipts for June went up 3 percent to $461 billion.

Still, the government ran a deficit.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year (which started in October), the federal deficit has fallen 77 percent from the same nine months as the year before, again reflecting a decrease in pandemic spending. That's a record. The Journal calls it the largest-ever deficit decline in that time span.

Reuters says incoming revenue set a record last month. The service says tax collections have grown from individuals and from corporations due to the improving economy.

Still, the government ran a deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office says it thinks this year's total deficit will "fall to" $1 trillion, as compared to the $2.8 trillion last year. Being in the red a trillion dollars is better than being in the red three times as much, but it's still a trillion dollars in the red.

And that deficit will have to be added to the $30-plus trillion already on the national credit card, aka the national debt.

A body has to wonder why the federal government can't simply grow by "only" 3 percent a year, thus keeping up with the increasing taxes it gets. And once the monthly deficits stop, we could possibly grow our way out of the debt.

But that would require leadership in Washington, D.C.

And leadership in that town faces a deficit.