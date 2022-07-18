Dropboxes in ’20 vote are seen as a success

ATLANTA -- The expanded use of dropboxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems, according to an Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. that revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

The findings from both Republican- and Democratic-controlled states run contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they were a target for fraud.

Dropboxes are considered by many election officials to be safe and secure, and have been used to varying degrees by states across the political spectrum. Yet conspiracy theories and efforts by Republicans to eliminate or restrict them since the 2020 election persist. This month, the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that dropboxes are not allowed under state law and can no longer be widely used.

Dropboxes also are a focal point of the film "2,000 Mules," which used a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot dropbox surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In response to the legislation and conspiracy theories surrounding dropboxes, the AP sent a survey in May to the top elections office in each state seeking information about whether the boxes were tied to fraudulent votes or stolen ballots, or whether the boxes and the ballots they contained were damaged.

All but five states responded to the questions.

None of the election offices in states that allowed the use of dropboxes in 2020 reported any instances in which the boxes were connected to voter fraud or stolen ballots. Likewise, none reported incidents in which the boxes or ballots were damaged to the extent that election results would have been affected.

Several states said they do not allow the use of dropboxes while some had not allowed them before the 2020 election, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted wider use of mailed ballots. In states where they are used, secretaries of state or election commissioners may not be aware of every incident involving a dropbox if it was not reported to their office by a county or other local jurisdiction.

Dropboxes have been a mainstay in states with extensive mail voting for years and had not raised any alarms. They were used widely in 2020 as election officials sought to provide alternative ways to cast ballots with the covid-19 outbreak creating concerns about in-person voting and U.S. Postal Service delays.

Starting months before the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his allies have made a series of unfounded claims suggesting that dropboxes open the door to voter fraud. Republican state lawmakers, as part of their push to add new voting restrictions, have in turn placed rules around when and where the boxes could be accessed.

Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones said dropboxes are "safe and secure" and might even be considered more secure than Postal Service mailboxes. She said bipartisan teams in the state collect ballots from the dropboxes and take them directly to secure election facilities, following so-called chain-of-custody protocols.

Of the states responding to the survey, 15 indicated that dropboxes were in use before 2020 and 22 have no limits on how many can be used in this fall's election.

Republican-led Florida and North Dakota and Democratic-led New York did not respond. Montana and Virginia did, but did not answer the survey questions related to the 2020 election.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Bauer, Harm Venhuizen and Jonathan J. Cooper of The Associated Press.

Mary Jo Nott, left, Dave Wanninger and Patty Wanninger talk at a rally for Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes at John Marshall High School Friday, July 15, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



FILE - A voter submits a ballot in an official drop box during early voting in Athens, Ga., on Oct. 19, 2020. The widespread use of absentee ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election was largely trouble-free, contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies. An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. revealed no problems that could have affected the results, including from fraud, vandalism or theft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

