Fires scorch France, Spain as Europe faces extreme heat





PARIS -- Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France, including one whose flames reached two Atlantic beaches on Sunday as Europe wilted under an extreme heat wave.

So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain, but authorities in Madrid have blamed soaring temperatures for hundreds of deaths. And two huge blazes, which have consumed pine forests for six days in southwestern France, have forced the evacuation of some 16,200 people.





In Spain, firefighters supported by military brigades tried to stamp out more than 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country. Spain's National Defense Department said "the majority" of its firefighting aircraft have been deployed to reach the blazes, many of which are in rugged, hilly terrain that is difficult for ground crews to access.

In the second heat wave of the summer, many areas of Spain have repeatedly seen peaks of 109 degrees Fahrenheit. Almost all of Spain was under alert for rising temperatures Sunday, while there were heat wave warnings for about half of France, where scorching temperatures were expected to climb higher today.

Some of the most worrisome blazes in Spain are concentrated in the western regions of Extremadura and Castilla y Leon.

Drought conditions in the Iberian Peninsula have made it particularly susceptible to wildfires. Since last October, Spain has accumulated 25% less rainfall than is considered normal -- and some areas have received as much as 75% less than normal, the National Security Department said.

While some fires have been caused by lightning strikes and others the result of human negligence, a blaze that broke out in a nature reserve in Extremadura called La Garganta de los Infiernos, or "The Throat of Hell," was suspected to be the result of arson, regional authorities said.

Firefighters have been unable to stop the advance of a fire that broke out near the city of Caceres that is threatening the Monfrague National Park and has kept 200 people from returning to their homes. Another fire in southern Spain near the city of Malaga has forced the evacuation of a further 2,500 people.

The office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he will travel to Extremadura to visit some of the hardest-hit areas today.

Meanwhile, the French government has stepped up efforts to protect people in nursing homes, the homeless and other vulnerable populations after a vicious heat wave and poor planning led to nearly 15,000 deaths in 2003, especially among the elderly.

The fire in La Teste-de-Buch has forced more than 10,000 people to flee at a time when many typically flock to the nearby Atlantic coast area for vacation. French authorities have closed several spots to the public along that coast because of the fire, including La Lagune and Petit Nice beaches that the fire reached Sunday.

The Gironde regional government said Sunday "the situation remains very unfavorable" because of gusting winds that helped fan more flare-ups overnight.

A second fire near the town of Landiras forced authorities to evacuate 4,100 people last week. Authorities said one flank has been brought under control by the dumping of white sand along a 1.2-mile stretch. Another flank, however, remains unchecked.

People who were forced to flee shared worries about their abandoned homes with local media, and local officials organized special trips for some to fetch pets they had left behind in the rush to get to safety.

Overall, more than 40 square miles of land have burned in the two fires.

Emergency officials warned that high temperatures and winds Sunday and today would complicate efforts to stop the fires from spreading further.

"We have to stay very prudent and very humble, because the day will be very hot. We have no favorable weather window," regional fire official Eric Florensan said Sunday on radio France-Bleu.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Corder of The Associated Press.

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters working against a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022. Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. (SDIS 33 via AP)



People relax on the beach at Southend-on-Sea on the Thames Estuary in Essex, Britain, Sunday July 17, 2022. The Met office has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 40 C (104 F) for the first time. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)



This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters working against a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022. Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. (SDIS 33 via AP)



People relax on a pleasure boat on the lake in the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Temperature-related deaths have surged in Spain this week amid a heat wave that has kept highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas. (AP Photo/Paul White)



A view of trees destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, at the 'Okertalsperre' dam near Bad Harzburg, Germany, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



This photo provided Sunday July 17, by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters working against a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022. Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. (SDIS 33 via AP)



A woman enjoys the water with her son during a heatwave in Anse, outside Lyon, central France, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)



People sheltering under umbrellas from the sun in St Michael's Bay in Cornwall, England, Sunday July 17, 2022. The Met office has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 40 C (104 F) for the first time. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)



A man prepares to enter in the water during a heatwave in Anse, outside Lyon, central France, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)











Gallery: Wildfires across Europe, 7.17.2022







