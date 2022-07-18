Heat-wave thoughts

The worst thing about the hot summer is the realization that the worst (August) is still to come, which also makes our decision to skip the annual trip to Lake Wisconsin especially unfortunate.

When not thinking about the inferno, however, other thoughts drift in, including:

• Although it is widely recognized that constitutional rights have limits, the left seems unwilling to accept any in the case of one that isn't specified in the Constitution. Only abortion at any point in pregnancy, for whatever reason, at taxpayer expense will apparently do, which means abortion would, as posited by the left, be the only right that is both "positive" (in the sense of being protected against state transgression) and "negative" (in the sense of requiring the state, meaning other people, to pay for its exercise).

The First Amendment, which is first for a reason, guarantees freedom of the press and religion, but no one proposes that the state fund the building of churches or buy each of us a printing press.

While accepting no restrictions of any kind on abortion, the left seems quite willing to accept at least some restrictions on other, more established rights and a great many on some (such as the one asserted by the Second Amendment).

At the heart of that strange position is undoubtedly fear; more precisely, fear of what has now finally happened, the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

While a certain logic based on underlying premise has dictated pro-life positions (that a fetus is a human being entitled to the same rights as other human beings, and hence abortion is by definition murder), the pro-choice side felt compelled to stake out an array of extremist positions at the opposite end of the spectrum, thereby opposing restrictions the vast majority of the public found reasonable.

Thus is the dynamic of slippery-slope logic--insecurity regarding the status of abortion as a right meant no concessions could be permitted unless erosion commence, and the claimed right had to thereby be viewed as uniquely unbounded.

• It is amusing to read reports about left-leaning organizations being torn apart by internal political divisions; because you can never be woke enough or tolerate those who are insufficiently so, the woke inevitably devour themselves.

The thought occurs that non-woke (i.e., normal) people don't have this problem--they aren't grievance-mongers, aren't "triggered" by "micro-aggressions," don't feel "unsafe" when hearing opinions different than their own, and don't believe they have a right to not be offended.

The non-woke don't expect to take their politics to the office or the office to adapt to their politics; they assume that they are there to do a job in return for a pay-check rather than virtue-signal.

As National Review's Kyle Smith notes, "Conservatives think in terms of gratitude and responsibility ... me-first progressives, however, think in terms of their ever-expanding rights. They are fundamentally ungrateful, even enraged, with the way things are."

The non-woke are thus individualists who make good team players, while the woke are collectivists who can't work with each other, to the detriment of those they work for.

• Republicans face a challenge in preventing Donald Trump from running for their nomination again (or going third party if he fails to get it), but Democrats might face an even bigger one due to a combination of Joe Biden's mental and physical deterioration and his unfortunate identity politics pandering, with the promise to select a Black female running mate having left him with few options other than Kamala Harris.

If Biden steps down before the end of his term, Harris not only becomes president but the presumptive Democratic nominee in 2024 when considering that no party has denied an incumbent president re-nomination since the 19th century, even when those challenging incumbents had names like Roosevelt, Reagan, and Kennedy. The likelihood that Democrats would break that pattern by rejecting the nation's first Black female president would have to be close to zero.

The odds that Harris could win the 2024 election probably aren't much higher, so long as her opponent was anyone other than Trump, and probably not even then.

In short, the Democrats are stuck propping up Biden for two more years because they would be stuck with Harris if they didn't. The reasons they chose her would be the same reasons (gender and race) they couldn't dump her.

Ridin' with Biden, indeed.

• The Democratic field is likely to be so weak that even California Gov. Gavin Newsom, not too long ago facing the rare ignominy of a recall election, is testing the waters; hence his bizarre anti-Florida commercial run in Florida.

Since Newsom would have little chance of winning that state, particularly in a race against its popular governor, Ron DeSantis, the real purpose of the ad buy was to signal his availability to the growing number of Democrats demoralized by the prospect of Biden or Harris.

The funny part is how both Newsom and his Republican opponent could adopt basically the same campaign slogan: "I'll (He'll) do for the entire nation what I've (He's) done for California."

And if he somehow won, people would likely flee America the way they've been fleeing California (for places like Florida).

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.