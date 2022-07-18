• Vice President Kamala Harris said during a visit to Philadelphia "on issues like [reproductive] choice [and] voting, there's so much at stake in terms of basic democratic principles that are about an expansion of freedoms, not a restriction."

• Jennifer Shah, a cast member of reality show "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge and agreed to pay $9.5 million in restitution for her role in a telemarketing scheme that federal prosecutors say cheated thousands nationwide between 2012-21.

• Dr. Anissa Davis, health officer of Long Beach, Calif., said she and others are "continuing our work and taking proactive measures to mitigate further spread" of monkeypox after an adult resident tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is linked with the disease.

• Kent Slaughter, of Springfield, Mo., claimed in a class-action lawsuit that Bass Pro Shops refused to honor its lifetime warranty when he tried to exchange four pairs of wool socks for new ones and was instead given socks that only carried a 60-day warranty.

• Joseph Chislom, 47, of Atlanta, was jailed without bail and charged with vehicular homicide, driving too fast and running a red light after his tractor-trailer hit the side of a van at a busy intersection, leaving two adults dead and three children injured.

• Caroline Cayeux, a French government minister, is being pressured to resign despite her apology for commenting that a 2013 law authorizing same-sex marriage and adoption was "against nature" and noting that she has "a lot of friends among all those people."

• Robert Contee III, chief of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, said his agency is investigating an incident in which an off-duty officer fatally shot "a very brazen" man armed with a semi-automatic handgun in an entertainment district along the Potomac River.

• Rohini Kosoglu, a 38-year-old domestic policy adviser and longtime aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, said her "family's very much looking forward to" when the mother of three departs from her White House job in August.

• Joshua Contreras, a Chilean horseman, said he visits the National Sanctuary of Maipu "every year to fulfill a vow" to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the country's patron, during a celebration of Chile's victory in its war of independence.