Jonesboro officer falls ill, dies in NLR

A Jonesboro police officer went into cardiac arrest while at a police training course at Camp Robinson on Sunday and later died at a North Little Rock hospital, according to an Arkansas State Police release.

Vincent Parks, 38, of Jonesboro started "exhibiting symptoms of medical distress" soon after he arrived at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy about 1 p.m., the release states.

Instructors separated Parks from the class before a planned 1:30 exercise regimen, the release said. He was asked to lie on a table and oxygen was administered. He walked to an ambulance but went into cardiac arrest once in the vehicle.

He was one of five Jonesboro Police Department recruits to enter the 13-week session, according to the release.

"In a day and time when so few are willing to step up to be among those who protect and serve our communities it seems unjust that a man like Officer Parks, who was prepared to sacrifice for his community, be taken from his calling," said Jami Cook, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and director of the Commission of Arkansas Law Enforcement Standards and Training, in a released statement. "We are saddened and grieve for him, his family and fellow officers, yet we know his life was not in vain, he answered the call."

Parks started with the Jonesboro department June 15, according to a department Facebook post. He had completed several weeks of in-house instructional training.

"We are asking our community to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one and we mourn the loss of our Brother in Blue," the post said.

Parks' body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.