Lady Lions’ soccer slate out

An extensive road schedule featuring stops at Arkansas State University and UA Little Rock graces the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's soccer slate for 2022.

UAPB will play eight home games at Pumphrey Field, the last season before a new soccer and track complex is built on campus by fall 2023, officials say. The site for the new field is the former Pumphrey Stadium, which was demolished after the 2000 football season in favor of the present Golden Lion Stadium.

The Lady Lions will open the season Aug. 18 at Arkansas State and play their first home match against Central Baptist College on Aug. 22.

Their next two games will be on the road against Texas' Tarleton State University on Aug. 25 and UALR on Aug. 28. Lyon College will visit UAPB on Aug. 31.

Five straight road matches will help close out the Lady Lions' nonconference slate: the University of North Alabama on Sept. 4, Oral Roberts University on Sept. 8, University of Tulsa on Sept. 11, Jarvis Christian College on Sept. 13 and Walnut Ridge's Williams Baptist University on Sept. 15. North Dakota State University will be the final nonconference match in Pine Bluff on Sept. 18.

Here is the SWAC schedule for UAPB:

• September: 23 at Southern University, 6 p.m.; 25 at Jackson State University, 1 p.m.; 30 at home vs. Prairie View A&M University, 4 p.m.

• October: 2 at home vs. Texas Southern University, 1 p.m.; 7 at Alabama A&M University, 3:30 p.m.; 9 at Alabama State University, 1 p.m.; 14 at home vs. Alcorn State University, 4 p.m.; 16 at home vs. Mississippi Valley State University, 1 p.m.; 28 at home vs. Grambling State University, 4 p.m.

• November: 3-6 at SWAC tournament at Prairie View, Texas.