LEGION BASEBALL: Gilreath provides winning attitude for Sportsman

FORT SMITH -- Eli Gilreath loves winning.

It's always his mindset and it's in his nature. On or off the field, Gilreath wants to give his best whether that's on the mound, at the plate or with teammates playing video games in the hotel.

"Winners win," Gilreath said with a smile and a laugh.

The Fort Smith Sportsman pitcher and infielder developed his winning ways while at Van Buren, where he put together an all-state senior season. He had a 10-1 record with 2 saves and a 2.19 ERA for the Pointers. He finished the season with 75 strikeouts and 17 walks in 70 1/3 innings. Gilreath also led Van Buren in nearly every offensive category.

Gilreath knows a thing or two about playoff success with his time at Van Buren, which won a Class 5A state championship in 2021 and finished runner-up this season. He now hopes the postseason prosperity continues with the Sportsman beginning American Legion AAA state tournament play today in Hot Springs.

"We've been really proud of a lot of guys stepping up this summer and surprising me with how good they are," Fort Smith Sportsman coach Trey Prieur said. "Eli is a guy that I've known for the last couple of years because of his success at Van Buren. But I haven't gotten to see it myself. He really helps us out a lot. He has turned some heads with his play."

The good times have continued in summer ball for Gilreath, a Missouri Southern signee who has split his time as an infielder and a pitcher for the Sportsman. In one of his best games of the season against Bartlesville, Okla., in the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament, he had seven strikeouts in six innings while also hitting a home run.

"It's been a fun summer," Gilreath said. "I've played high school ball with the same group of guys for a long time. It is different out here with new people. I have been playing well on the field and staying in the hotel rooms with the boys is always fun.

"We play Xbox and have a good time. Our favorite game is "Rocket League." Ben Beland is probably the best player on our team. I try to be on his team because I like to win."

Former Fort Smith Northside pitcher Steffan Fak will be another key arm the Sportsman have relied on to make a deep state tournament push. Fak has provided several quality starts so far this summer. He issued eight strikeouts in seven innings of work in a walk-off win against Kickapoo earlier this month.

Heading into his sophomore season now at South Arkansas Community College, Fak had other opportunities to play summer ball. He could've easily joined a collegiate league. But he wanted to return for a second season with the Sportsman.

"I came back here because it just feels like home to me," Fak said. "It's been such a fun summer playing with these guys. I've played with a lot of these guys out here. Eli Gilreath I played with when I was younger. Jett Frazier is another one. I've got a lot of former teammates out here. There were a lot of reasons to run it back here for another year."

Fak has been impressed with the level of talent he has seen this summer at the legion level. The Sportsman just missed being selected for pool play on the campus of Central Arkansas, which would be a dream school down the road for Fak. But he is ready to show out in the state tournament trying to earn Fort Smith a state title as it did in 2020.

"In college, you are going against a lot of guys that will be heading to Division I baseball down the road," Fak said. "Everyone there is a hitter. This summer I've seen some great competition. I've been able to keep my arm in shape and see good talent. It's a big tournament coming up for us all. We can do something great."

The Sportsman haven't quite put it all together this season. It's easy for Prieur to rattle off plenty of tight losses that could've gone the other way. But with the overall talent level of the team, that has Prieur excited for the state tournament.

"We've lost a lot of close ball games this year," Prieur said. "You just hope later in the year you are on the right side of those games. If we put it all together, it will be special.

"Talent-wise this is one of the better teams I've coached, including our state championship team. The sky's the limit for this bunch. We haven't peaked just yet. We know potentially our best baseball is ahead of us in the state tournament."