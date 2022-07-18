Ensure citizens' input

I am tired of the misuse of executive privilege. This is not a country that should be run by or for the elites. I want my vote to reflect rule by the majority, tempered by the minority.

To further ensure that the citizens' input is not (regardless of party or other interests) misused, I think every legislative action should require at least a supermajority to be enacted. That means two-thirds approval of the House and Senate would be required. Also any executive action would require legislative action within a prescribed time.

Maybe we can then return to a time when our re-elected officials are respected.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

Reasons to be angry

I am an angry white guy. I am angry that on the Fourth of July my flag has been taken from me by white supremacists. I am angry that white guys can regulate women's bodies even if these bodies have been harmed. I am angry that guys who manufacture guns create war games for kids so they will grow up and buy guns. I am angry that some white churches talk about Jesus but not love thy neighbor.

But I am most angry that some politicians feel it is good to align with Donald Trump even though he is harmful to our democracy.

DANIEL DUNN

Bella Vista

She's in it for herself

The statement by Drew Jansen on Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a recent Voices letter is right on. It should be on the front page for some of those fools/voters who can't read the writing on the wall.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is for no one but Donald Trump and herself, not the people, and sure not us working people. Do not be fooled by her lies that she is so good at.

CHRISTY RITTER

Bigelow

This doesn't compute

The conservative right doesn't want the government to tell people to wear a mask during a pandemic. Their body, their decision. The conservative right does want the government to tell women they can't have an abortion. Not their body, still makes decision.

Hypocrisy?

LYN BRANDS

Conway

Is there a difference?

The pre-birth killing of a human is called "abortion," while the after-birth killing of a human is called "murder." Are they not both the same act committed at different stages of life?

ED BUSH

Benton