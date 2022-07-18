Lighting improvements coming to Boone County Regional Airport

HARRISON -- The Boone County Regional Airport has been awarded almost $300,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade the airfield's lighting system.

Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon said in a news release the airport will use the money to install new runway and taxi lighting across the airfield. The dollars should be arriving in a few weeks, and construction will begin shortly after.

The Biden administration allocated nearly $3 million for airfield improvements nationwide. Harrison will receive $299,250 from the federal fund.

"This is another aspect of Boone County's growth," County Judge Robert Hathaway said. "Our airport was one of 19 Arkansas projects receiving this grant money, and it'll be used to increase the value of our infrastructure for our business and tourism industries."

Bob Largent, President and CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the improvements will help the Harrison-Boone community grow.

,