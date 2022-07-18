Little Rock woman killed in Jacksonville hit-and-run, police say

A woman died at the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville early Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the wreck happened in the 9000 block of Arkansas 161.

Victoria Massengale died due to her injuries before officers could arrive on scene, the news release states.

Massengale, 35, was from Little Rock, Jacksonville police spokesperson April Kiser said.

Both Massengale and a 35-year-old Hensley man were trapped in one vehicle, while the other vehicle’s driver fled from the scene on foot, according to police.

The 35-year-old man was transported to a hospital via helicopter to be treated for his injuries and the news release states he is in stable condition.

Kiser said authorities were still investigating as of Monday afternoon.