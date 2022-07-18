Mariners cruise into break with 14-game streak

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Julio Rodriguez and Ty France are headed to the All-Star Game, so they won't be among the Seattle Mariners getting the break their manager says they need.

Yeah, Scott Servais knows that time off thing sounds a little funny.

"It's hard to say you need a break when you win 14 games in a row," the Seattle skipper said after a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Sure is.

Rodriguez hit a two-run double and France homered after joining the rookie sensation on the AL team as the Mariners moved closer to the team record of 15 consecutive wins. That streak came during their most recent playoff season in 2001, when they went 116-46.

The 14-game winning streak is the longest going into an All-Star break in major league history.

"That's a tough one," France said. "I think it'll be good for us to kind of let our bodies recover. There's a lot of guys in that locker room, they play every day, they're playing hurt, they're playing banged up. These next couple of days will be good for them and hopefully we can just keep that rolling."

Cal Raleigh's two-run home run put the Mariners ahead for good in the fourth inning as they matched reigning World Series champion Atlanta's June streak for the longest this season. St. Louis had a 17-game winning string last year.

Rodriguez, who wasn't even six months old the last time the Mariners were on a streak this long 21 years ago, lined a double off the wall in left-center field in the seventh, then raced home on France's single for a 6-1 lead.

The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic was barely hitting .200 and didn't have any of his 16 home runs on May 1. Now Rodriguez is the first rookie All-Star for the Mariners since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

"This is a stretch we're in, I don't think anybody will ever forget it," Servais said. "But what a way to end the first half."

Raleigh pulled a two-out, two-run home run down the line in right field for his 13th home run, erasing a 1-0 deficit as the Mariners won for the 22nd time in 25 games and swept a fourth consecutive series for the first time since 2001.

ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 3 Stephen Vogt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Oakland defeated Houston.

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 2 Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, sending Toronto over Kansas City.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 5 Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejia homered as Tampa Bay beat Baltimore despite losing hot-hitting Harold Ramirez to a broken thumb.

WHITE SOX 11, TWINS 0 Dylan Cease (9-4) spun a one-hitter over seven innings in his latest masterful start, and Chicago walloped Minnesota and surged into the All-Star break by winning three out of four against the first-place Twins.

YANKEES 13, RED SOX 2 Gerrit Cole (9-2) brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12 over seven innings, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs and New York pounded Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, METS 2 Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and Chicago stopped a nine-game slide by topping New York.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 1 Merrill Kelly (9-5) gave up one run in six innings and David Peralta hit a home run to lead Arizona over San Diego.

GIANTS 9, BREWERS 5 Logan Webb (9-3) pitched six strong innings for his ninth win to keep San Francisco rolling into the All-Star break with a victory over slumping Milwaukee.

NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 3 Juan Soto and Victor Robles homered, and Washington beat Atlanta to snap a nine-game losing streak.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 0 Aaron Nola (6-7) struck out 10 as Philadelphia beat Miami for a three-game sweep.

PIRATES 8, ROCKIES 3 Kyle Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, and Pittsburgh beat Colorado.