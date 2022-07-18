MASTER CLASS: Joint pain’s the body’s way of telling you it’s time for change





Each year that passes, my exercise program changes just a little bit. Weights get a little bit lighter, cardio routines get longer, and I spend far more time on flexibility.

Looking back on the last 20 years, the changes in my program have been almost subconscious, as if my body ordered them without my mind's approval.

But there are signs, ways that the body tells us a program change would be appropriate. Let's think about some of those signs today. Plus, I will share an exercise that demonstrates the kind of movement I'm into these days.

Joint pain is one of the first signs it's time for an exercise program adjustment. It's important to differentiate joint pain from muscular soreness, which is a natural element of strength training. Joint pain radiates from the center of the joint, and it tends to be of the sharper variety of discomfort.

Of course, joint pain also can be temporary and completely normal. I'm talking about persistent joint pain that makes it difficult to get through activities of daily living. Runners, for example, sometimes experience knee or hip pain that can make life quite difficult. This is the kind of joint pain that suggests change is necessary.

Using the example of knee or hip pain, I'd recommend reducing the body's exposure to ground reaction force. This might mean switching from running to cycling, or even swimming.

The point is to listen to your body and adjust as needed. Back discomfort or stiffness also could indicate a need for change. The root of back trouble is a little tougher to diagnose, but no matter the cause, it's important to perform activities that do not aggravate the condition.

Even better, find activities that make it feel better.

In my case, back discomfort led me to understand that more stretching was necessary. And now that I have made that adjustment by working with a stretch therapist, life is completely different. Instead of waking up with immediate stiffness, I find myself with pep in my step.

This week's exercise is a great option for those who experience upper back or neck discomfort, which sometimes indicates a cervical/thoracic postural problem. Scapular Retraction With Elevation aligns these regions of the spine to optimize posture, which is especially helpful for those who spend their day at a desk.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/718master/]





1. With very upright posture, sit on an exercise bench or flat-bottom chair. Your elbows should be at 90 degrees with your palms resting on your thighs.

2. Lift the palms just a few inches off your thighs so the hands are suspended.

3. "Retract" your scapulas (shoulder blades) by squeezing them together in the middle of your back.

4. Once you've done this, slowly raise the scapulas and lower them. Maintain the retraction the entire time, as you perform 12 repetitions of elevation and lowering.

5. Perform two sets of 12.

This type of exercise really forces self-awareness, something I have become more appreciative of over the years. Sometimes I perform this one with my eyes closed and really think about my spinal alignment throughout the entire movement. It feels great!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



