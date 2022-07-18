Morris 2nd in pole vault; Crouser wins shot

Sandi Morris had the top pole vault clearance in the world this season, but she had to settle for second place Sunday night at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

The former University of Arkansas NCAA champion cleared 15 feet, 11 inches at Oregon's Hayward Field, but so did Katie Nageotte, who won the gold medal to give the U.S. a 1-2 finish.

Nageotte, the reigning Olympic champion, cleared 15-11 on her first attempt, while Morris made it on her second attempt. Both then missed three attempts at 16-0 3/4.

Morris, who trains with Nageotte in Atlanta, earned a silver medal at the World Outdoor Championships for the third time. She also was second in 2017 and 2019.

Sunday night was the sixth World Championships medal overall for Morris, who has won two gold medals and one silver medal at the indoor meet. She also was the silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics.

Ryan Crouser, an Arkansas volunteer assistant coach competing for the U.S., won the shot put title Sunday night by throwing 75-3 1/4 -- a meet record.

It was the first World Championships title for Crouser, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in 2016 and 2020 and the world record-holder.

Crouser lead the sweep for the U.S. for the top three spots in the shot put, as teammates Joe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde were second and third.

Tina Sutej, a former Arkansas NCAA champion competing for Slovenia, finished fourth in pole vault, clearing 15-4 1/4. She was third at the World Indoors this year.

Former Razorback Kemar Mowatt had the eighth-fastest time in the 400-meter semifinals at 48.59 seconds, but he didn't make the eight-man final.

Jaheel Hyde, Mowatt's Jamaican teammate, got the last spot in the final by winning his heat in 49.09 to automatically advance. Mowatt was fourth in his heat.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her fifth world title at 100 meters by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds. She beat Shericka Jackson by 0.06 seconds while Thompson-Herah finished a surprising third in 10.81.

A night that started with thoughts that Thompson-Herah might knock off Florence Griffith-Joyner's 34-year-old world record of 10.49 closed instead with Fraser-Pryce setting a world-championships record. Marion Jones set the old mark of 10.70 in 1999.

With her blonde and green-tinted hair waving in the breeze as she worked through her victory lap, Fraser-Pryce was all smiles -- a different reaction than last year in Tokyo, when she finished second.

"I went back home and I worked and I worked and I came out here, and I had the success," a beaming Fraser-Pryce said in her on-track interview.

She'll add it to titles she won in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019. She also won the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

Usain Bolt won three world titles at 100 meters over his decade of dominance. Fraser-Pryce now has five over a span that dates to 2009 in Berlin, the worlds at which Bolt set the men's 100 record of 9.58 that still stands. Fraser-Pryce was 22 then.

The Jamaican sweep offered a brief break from what's turning into quite an American show in the first worlds to be contested in the United States.

Minutes before the women's 100, Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham finished 1-2 in the 110-meter hurdles. The race might have been a sweep were it not for a false-start by Oregon receiver-hurdler Devon Allen, who came into the meet ranked second in the world. The red card was met with lusty boos from the crowd and Allen took his time leaving the track, clearly not happy with the call.

Eddie Pells of The Associated Press contributed to this article.