• Rapper NBA YoungBoy was found innocent Friday of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, concluding one of the two federal gun trials he had been facing. A jury in Los Angeles reached its verdict after about two hours on its second day of deliberations. Kentrell Gaulden, 22, who performs as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, faced up to 10 years in prison in the case. The gun possession charge in California stemmed from Gaulden's March 2021 arrest in the Los Angeles area on a separate federal gun possession warrant from an earlier incident in Louisiana. Prosecutors in the Central District of California said upon attempting to execute the warrant in that case, Gaulden initially seemed to cooperate, pulling over his Mercedes Maybach before leading officers on a "high-speed chase." After the rapper fled on foot, police found a pistol and ammunition behind the front passenger's seat. Lawyers for Gaulden argued that he was unaware of his outstanding federal warrant and panicked when armed officers approached his vehicle. He did not know the weapon was in the car, they said, and no usable fingerprints or DNA tied Gaulden to the gun. As the trial started Tuesday, Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled to exclude lyrics from three songs from being used in court. Prosecutors said the tracks referred "to an individual connected to the purchaser of the gun, the gun model found in his car, and the jewelry maker of the jewelry found next to the gun." But lawyers for the rapper successfully argued that the song mentioning an FN pistol was released before the gun was seized from the car. Since signing with Atlantic Records in 2016, Gaulden topped the Billboard album chart with four releases in less than two years.

• Contrary to social media rumors, Drake was not arrested Thursday in Sweden. As seen on Instagram, the rapper-actor flew Wednesday into Sweden on his private jet. The next day, Drake shared photos from his hotel room. Fans on the internet speculated that he was arrested Thursday in a Stockholm nightclub. Drake's team, however, denied that, telling the Hollywood Reporter that he was safe in his hotel at the time. Drake hasn't yet commented on the rumor. The alleged arrest caused "Free Drake" to trend on Twitter, with several calling for his release and joking how he was spending his time in jail.