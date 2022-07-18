Northeast avoids extreme summer





As relentless heat roasts the western, central and southern United States, the Northeast has largely escaped it this summer. It joins the Pacific Northwest among the regions with a limited need to run the air conditioner in recent weeks.

From Virginia to Maine, temperatures have been close to average. In late June, dew points even dipped into the 30s in Washington.

Washington, D.C., has yet to see a heat wave this summer, defined as three days in a row with 90-degree weather. It has recorded just 12 90-degree days so far, six fewer than normal.

New York has had seven 90-degree days -- a near-normal number, but Boston has seen only two, which is three fewer than typical.

"[S]ince mid May it's been nothing but great almost every day," tweeted Eric Fisher, chief meteorologist for Boston television station WBZ.

The reprieve from the heat can be traced to the shape of the jet stream, which is the high-altitude wind current that divides hot and cold air and is the superhighway for storms.

While the jet stream has bulged northward over the western and central United States, it has taken a dip in the east frequently running through the Mid-Atlantic. That has allowed a stream of dry, cool Canadian air to funnel into the Northeast.

The jet stream has also curled around the Pacific Northwest, which has also seen a relatively mild summer. But for areas south of the jet stream, the central and southern United States, the heat has been persistent.

The Mid-Atlantic, meanwhile, has been in a prime position for heavy rainstorms -- situated right along the jet stream's path.

Although the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have managed to avoid an onslaught of heat, computer models are signaling a warming trend in the upcoming week.

Rather than taking a dip over the Northeast, the jet stream is predicted to flatten out and jog slightly northward -- shifting enough to allow some heat to swell over the region.

As we head into August, it's not clear whether the jet will shift farther north, causing the Northeast to bake, or whether it will revert to taking a dip.

The National Weather Service leans slightly toward a warmer-than-normal first half of August for much of the eastern United States.



