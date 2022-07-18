Not so small

At least since the time of Ronald Reagan's presidency, the Republican Party has described itself as the Party of Small Government.

Activist Grover Norquist expressed the prevailing belief in a 2001 NPR interview, explaining: "I don't want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub" ("Morning Edition," May 25, 2001).

The idea of small government goes back further than that, of course. The expression "The best government is that which governs least" has been attributed variously to Thomas Jefferson, Henry David Thoreau, and others, though none of these attributions has been verified. Still, the sentiment has enjoyed popularity, especially within the Republican Party of recent years.

For the most part, the notion of small government has been an economic one, opposed to government regulation of business and the taxing of wealth. Advocates of Arthur Laffer's "trickle-down economics" have urged the accumulation of great wealth by big businesses and super-rich individuals in the belief that excess wealth will trickle down to those below. This view calls for the deregulation of business and reduced taxes, especially on corporations and wealthy individuals.

Many in the Republican Party still argue on behalf of Adam Smith's Invisible Hand, which would make everything work out for the best if government didn't interfere. For the non-rich, however, the Invisible Hand has proven to be more like the Wizard of Oz--all smoke and mirrors.

When Democrats have controlled American government, inequality in wealth tends to decrease, with the poorest Americans doing better and the richest having a slightly smaller advantage. With Republicans in control, the percentage of wealth owned by the top 1 percent increases again.

In part, the issue of government size reflects what sociologist and political scientist Seymour Martin Lipset identified as the two key American values: freedom and equality. Lipset went on to point out these two values are incompatible. Freedom means I'm free to do better than you, or vice versa. An absolute commitment to equality, on the other hand, would undercut personal freedom.

Moreover, the value of equality typically requires the intervention of government. Thus, a progressive income tax, estate tax, minimum wage, and unemployment insurance are all examples of government attempts to decrease financial inequality. Social Security and Medicare also fit in that list.

In general, Democrats have supported such programs and Republicans, generally, have opposed them. FDR and LBJ were both condemned as socialists for Social Security and Medicare, respectively. In fact, "socialism" has become another term for too much government, even though most of the programs thus condemned don't qualify as socialism, technically.

So, the Party of Small Government has also identified itself as the Party of Individual Freedom or Liberty. In fact, some members of this camp would call themselves libertarians.

And yet, many current events have turned such tidy political orientations upside down. Republicans more than Democrats are committed to denying women the freedom to have an abortion. Add to this list the freedom to marry someone of the same sex, or the freedom to change one's own gender identity. The freedom to use contraceptives is a target for many Republicans. Teachers' freedom to teach objective history in schools is another Republican target.

A recent legal proposal in Oklahoma would fine teachers $10,000 of their own money for every incident of teaching anything that might offend a student's religious beliefs. An Iowa proposal would install video cameras in all classroom so parents can determine if teachers are exercising too much freedom in their decisions on what to teach.

While I have described these current developments in terms of personal freedom, they also reflect on the size of government needed to limit those freedoms.

We live in interesting times.

Dr. Earl Babbie of Hot Springs Village is the Campbell professor emeritus in behavioral sciences at Chapman University in Orange, Calif.