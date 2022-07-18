GOLF

Reavie holds on

Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif., on Sunday, holding on in the PGA Tour's lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title. Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood layout. The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player finished with 43 points. With the event also sanctioned by the European tour, Reavie earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons. He also won the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 60th with 14 points. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) scored 13 points and finished 65th. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) completed the event with 12 points and tied for 65th.

Haley wins in Illinois

Paul Haley II won the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill., to wrap up a PGA Tour spot next season, shooting a 7-under 64 for a three-stroke victory. Haley jumped from 14th to second in the Korn Ferry Tour season standings, with the final top 25 getting PGA Tour cards. Also the winner of the tour's 2012 Chile Classic, the 34-year-old Haley finished at 27-under 257 at Creek Country Club. He shot a 61 on Saturday. Austin Eckroat was second after a 68. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) completed the tournament with a 4-under 67 on Sunday and in a tie for seventh overall at 20-under 264.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dixon earns win No. 52

Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar's career wins list. The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series' return to Canada following a three-year hiatus. Dixon's 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania. The next victory moves Dixon past Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.

TENNIS

Cressy captures first title

Fourth-seeded American Maxime Cressy rallied to win his first career ATP Tour title, beating No. 3 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstani 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I. After knocking out four-time Newport champ John Isner in the semifinals a day earlier, the 25-year-old Cressy overcame a rough start that saw him only get 42% of his first serves in during the opening set. It was his third career ATP final. The tourney -- the only one played on grass courts in North America -- is held in conjunction with induction ceremonies into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Australian great Lleyton Hewitt, 41, part of the class of 2021, was enshrined on a side court Saturday evening. Hewitt was unable attend last year's ceremony due to travel restrictions because of the covid-19 pandemic. There were no inductees elected for 2022, the first time in the Hall's history. It has been around since 1955. The 6-6 Cressy raced toward the sideline, trying to make a return when he stumbled to the ground and rolled over. He got up flexing his knee, walking near his chair for a bit before a trainer was called out. During the delay, as Cressy was behind the chair umpire, Bublik, standing at a baseline, yelled: "Stop or continue. Make a decision." There were some boos from the crowd that cheered louder and louder as Cressy made his comeback; at one point breaking into a chant of "Let's go Cressy!" Bublik, 25, was looking for his second ATP title after capturing Montpellier this year. He was a 2019 runner-up in Newport.

BASEBALL

Trout out of All-Star Game

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms, joining Bryce Harper on the sidelines and depriving the showcase of two of baseball's best-known players. Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman was added Sunday as the 14th replacement player, giving the host Dodgers six All-Stars to match the New York Yankees for most. Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has not played since Tuesday and was scratched from the Los Angels Angels' lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday night. Trout was replaced on the AL roster Sunday by Seattle infielder Ty France, increasing to a dozen All-Stars who will miss Tuesday night's game at Dodger Stadium. The 30-year-old Trout is a 10-time All-Star and was elected to start for the ninth time. He finished second to Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in voting among AL outfielders, with 39%. Harper, a two-time NL MVP, is a seven-time All-Star selected to start for the sixth time. He broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego's Blake Snell on June 25. Minnesota's Byron Buxton will replace Trout in the AL's starting lineup. Houston's Justin Verlander, the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Atlanta's Max Fried were dropped from the active rosters on Sunday after making weekend starts.

Sale suffers broken pinkie

A fast glance at his finger told Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, sadly, all he needed to know. Broken pinkie finger on his pitching hand, damaged by a line drive. Another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace, his future for the rest of the season uncertain. Sale screamed out in pain Sunday after being struck by Aaron Hicks' 106.7-mph liner with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The ball deflected into right field for an RBI single that gave New York a 3-0 lead. Sale immediately ran off the field, holding up his fractured finger. He was hurt on the final day of play before the All-Star break in a game Boston lost 13-2. The 33-year-old Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib. He threw 78 pitches in five scoreless innings Tuesday at Tampa Bay, and tossed 24 pitches against the Yankees before being forced to leave.