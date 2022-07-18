OPINION | A WORD: This crafty Arkansas game hides its simple answer behind complicated clues





If you played our Obfuscation game July 11, you can guess what I have been waiting all week to say.

Yes, "wrong was right." Also, the right answer was wrong. "Right" would have been wrong.

These are the simple things that delight the simple mind!

Let’s play again! Today's word is an adjective that long, long ago also was used as a noun.

It has six letters and ends in a syllabic consonant with the dark L sound, so you don't enunciate the schwa. Remember that the four syllabic consonants are M, L, R and N (for help, see arkansasonline.com/718rachel).

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

Got it? No? How’s about a few clues to help you out? The word means ...

◼️ Composed of a single element; a group that has no proper normal subgroup; not divided or branched.

It also means ...

◼️ Without ornamentation or ostentation.

◼️ Intellectually inadequate.

◼️ Fundamental, straightforward, pure, basic.

One final clue:

◼️ Not complicated.

I'll print the answer July 25, but feel free to email if you would like your affirmation earlier.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



