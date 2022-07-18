100 years ago

July 18, 1922

BOONEVILLE -- Patients at the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium now are able to "listen in" on regular evening programs. The radio apparatus just recently installed in the open air theater is playing a part in sanatorium entertainment, and in the cure. The radio system purchased by the Board of Trustees is the latest improved type of Westinghouse RC, two-stage amplifier, with Western Electric loud speaker and cost $210. The operator is able to bring in anything he wants, and from any station withing a radius of 1,500 miles easily.

50 years ago

July 18, 1972

• The state Racing Commission will hold public hearings on proposed new rules to govern horse and dog racing in Arkansas. The proposed new rules contain a provision on disclosure of stock ownership in the corporations that hold racing franchises. ... Jerry D. Jackson of Little Rock, an attorney for the Commission, said that proposed new rules on disclosure of stock ownership were "a tapering between the extremes." The Commission had been criticized for not requiring the same disclosure of Oaklawn that it requires of Southland. Much of the proposed new rules is mere recodification of existing rules.

25 years ago

July 18, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas officials accepted an apparent low bid of $6.48 million for the first phase of a new science and engineering laboratory tower to replace outmoded labs now in use. ... The 43,200 square-foot lab building will be built north of the Science Engineering Building, where student laboratories now are located. James Ezell, project program director, said officials hope construction can begin this summer and be completed by February 1999... UA officials have not resolved overruns for two other construction projects that came in over budget this summer. Ezell said officials still are negotiating with Kinco Inc. of Little Rock, which submitted the low bid of $7.98 million for an intermodal transportation facility. Ezell said $6.88 million is available for the project. Ezell said architects will redesign and rebid a renovation and expansion planned for the Arkansas Union.

10 years ago

July 18, 2012

• Eighteen-year-old Lucas Ardemagni has volunteered to help house people in Mississippi, Texas and Turkey -- and Tuesday, for the first time, he worked alongside other young adults to help provide adequate shelter for those in his home state of Arkansas. Ardemagni is a volunteer with World Changers, an international nonprofit that sends youths to work with agencies that provide adequate housing to low-income people. ... Working with the volunteer group eliminates labor costs, city spokesman Meg Matthews said. Eligible homeowners applied in the fall to be chosen for this summer. To be eligible, the homeowner must occupy the residence, meet income guidelines and be at least 62 years old or disabled... This summer, 19,000 young adults are volunteering through World Changers, 215 of which are coming to Little Rock and staying at Life Line Baptist Church for the week. This is the organization's 22nd year.