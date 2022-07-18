Overnight thunderstorms knock out power for thousands of Arkansans; warm temperatures remain across the state

Overnight storms and strong winds left thousands in Arkansas without power, according to officials with Entergy.

The National Weather Service office in North Little Rock received damage reports from several counties, including Logan, White, Independence and Pope, according to meteorologist Justin Condry.

“With the storms we received some reports of wind damage from straight-line winds,” said Condry, “It was mainly power outages. We know Pulaski County and Arkansas County were also hit because of the Entergy outage map.”

Brandi Hinkle, a spokesperson for Entergy, said “Damages were caused primarily by wind and lightning, with the hardest hit areas being Central Arkansas, followed by the eastern portion of the state.”

At about 12:30 p.m. about 3,000 customers were without power, according to the utility’s online outage map. Hinkle said a peak of 15,171 customers were without power around 3 a.m. Monday.

She said more information about restoration times were available on Entergy’s website.

Most of the rainfall covered central and northern parts of Arkansas, according to Condry. The meteorologist said central parts of the state received half to three-quarters of an inch of rain while northeastern portions of the state received anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall.

Condry said there is a chance of some pop-up thunderstorms in southeastern parts of Arkansas on Monday afternoon.

“It kind of offsets yesterday, where they didn’t get anything,” said Condry.

Forecasters predict high temperatures above 90 degrees for all of the state on Monday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Condry said after Tuesday the chance of rain is very low through the weekend.

The high temperature in Little Rock is expected to be in or just under triple digits for the rest of the week starting Tuesday.

According to Condry, the rainfall seen in northern parts of the state is not enough to remove the likely drought development conditions.

“It certainly helps,” said the meteorologist, “But those locations are looked at on a monthly average. Most are still drier than usual.”