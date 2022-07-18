‘Pickle Lady’ plans fundraiser in Fayetteville to help children in Elaine

FARMINGTON -- A former Farmington elementary teacher and counselor, known by many as the "Pickle Lady," is celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary with a fundraiser to benefit the Lee Street Community Center in Elaine.

Pat Kienzle and her husband, David, will host the fundraising event called NWA Photo-Op Festival from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 1400 Rolling Hills Drive in Fayetteville.

The event will have Greedy Goats for children to see and more than 20 backdrops for photo opportunities. Patrons are asked to bring hats, sunglasses, favorite toys and a smile for a photo. Visitors are asked to make a $5 donation per person or $20 per family. There will be limited food for sale and a prop shop.

Kienzle said she invites her former students and former colleagues to stop by and visit with her. The one request, she said, is that they introduce themselves first and then she would would love to reminisce.

Kienzle, who wrote a general column called Pickle Lady Perspectives for the former Farmington Post newspaper for 10 years, worked as a classroom teacher for 10 years and as a school counselor for 28 years with the Farmington School District.

Her newspaper column started with parenting tips and then evolved into writing about life in general. The nickname, The Pickle Lady, came along because she used pickles as bullet points for her parenting tips.

Kienzle made her first trip to Elaine in April 1998, after she received the Christa McAuliffe Fellowship to bring a parenting program to help a school in academic distress. McAuliffe is the teacher who was killed on the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy on Jan. 28, 1986. Kienzle's program was called "P-I-C-K-L-E-S for Parents." She chose Elaine because she had met the Elaine school counselor at a counselor's conference.

"[McAuliffe's] death changed my life," Kienzle said, adding that through the fellowship she's been able to present her parenting program to conferences in places that include Florida, California and Colorado.

Kienzle said she continued to return to Elaine over the years because the community "grabbed me like nothing else."

She added, "Everything is a challenge here. When you're from Northwest Arkansas, it's hard to believe this is in Arkansas."

Elaine is located in Phillips County in the Arkansas Delta region of the Mississippi River.

When the Elaine schools were consolidated with Marvell, Kienzle was instrumental with others in opening up the Lee Street Community Center to give children a place to go. Since the community center opened, Elaine now has a civil rights recognition park called Turning Point Park. Other goals for the community are an early childhood development center and a student union.

Kienzle helped to start one major project in Elaine, giving children the opportunity to build birdhouses, and the plan is for Elaine to be known as the Birdhouse Capital of the Year. The Birdhouse Headquarters is located on Main Street in Elaine.

Proceeds from the NWA Photo-Op Festival will be used to help make repairs at the community center in Elaine. Kienzle said most of the damage is because of neglect during the pandemic.

Kienzle and her husband have lived in the same house in Fayetteville for 46 years. She said she goes to Elaine about every six weeks or sooner if events are happening at the community center.