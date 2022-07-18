Portland claims summer league title

LAS VEGAS -- Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA summer league championship on Sunday.

It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since.

The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.

"They made a run in I think the late third or the fourth," Watford said. "We stuck together and when we came back in, we turned it up and I'm just proud of all these guys man."

"It was big time, our chemistry came together since day one and I'm just proud of all these guys."

The Knicks, with Coach Tom Thibodeau sitting courtside, had five players finish with 10 or more points, led by Quentin Grimes, who scored 19 points.

Miles McBride scored 17 points, while Jericho Sims contributed with 13 and Feron Hunt and Micah Potter each chipped in with 10 for New York.

Portland, which came into the game ranked third during the summer league with 42.8 rebounds per game, outrebounded the Knicks, 37-32.

The Blazers, who defeated New York 88-77 earlier in the event, didn't find their rhythm until the start of the second quarter of the championship when they opened with back-to-back-to-back three-pointers that gave them a 21-14 lead. They went on to hit seven three-pointers in the quarter to build an 11-point lead they'd take heading into the locker room, 41-30.

The Blazers pushed their lead to 16 in the third quarter, with a 60-44 lead built on the strength of 10 points at the rim.

Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford, center, celebrates with teammates after defeating the New York Knicks in an NBA summer league championship basketball game Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



New York Knicks' Feron Hunt shoots against Portland Trail Blazers' Kyle Alexander during the first half an NBA summer league championship basketball game Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



New York Knicks' Miles McBride, center, attempts a shot againstPortland Trail Blazers' Brandon Williams, left, and Trendon Watford, right, during the first half an NBA summer league championship basketball game Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Portland Trail Blazers celebrate after defeating the New York Knicks in an NBA summer league championship basketball game Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, center, watches during the first half an NBA summer league championship basketball game between te New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

