PREP SPORTS: Ken Harriman enshrined in AHSAAA Hall of Fame

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Ken Harriman has never been one to accept credit or honors and achievements without explaining how many other people were involved in the success.

So it should be no surprise that was the case when it was announced that Harriman was going to be inducted into the Arkansas High School Athletics Administrators Association Hall of Fame.

"These kind of things only happen because of the people you work with through the years," said Harriman. "I've been so fortunate to be around some really, really good people."

Harriman, along with Tom Farmer of Bryant and Ricky Keeter of Yellville, were among the AHSAAA inductees for 2022. The 28th AHSCA-AOA-AHSAAA banquet was held Friday at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

"Whether I'm deserving of the Hall of Fame is not the most important issue. The most important issue is when you've been lucky as I have to be around people, coaches, superintendents and community members, it's really been a blessing and something I'm thankful for."

Harriman has served in a lot of different roles in a number of different school districts, but probably he's most well known for his time as athletics director and football coach at Huntsville and Siloam Springs, where he served two times at each school.

"I'm proud of the fact that I was rehired in the same school district multiple times," he said. "You never want to burn bridges and leave a place and feel like that people didn't like you. I'm proud of the fact that I was able to work around so many different places and people."

Harriman has also worked as a teacher and coach in Morrilton, Prairie Grove, Camden Fairview and Russellville.

He served as athletic director at Huntsville for 10 years total and six years at Siloam Springs, including his most recent stint in 2019-2021 before retiring. He also was named the State Athletic Director of the Year, along with multiple coaching and administration honors.

He even served as the director of maintenance and transportation at Huntsville as well as two years as high school principal.

"I joke around that I think I've had every job in the school business except superintendent," Harriman said. "The thing that has been such a wonderful blessing is to be in those different roles and see all the people that have to come together to make a school district successful."

Harriman has also had the challenge of serving as a head football coach and an athletic director at the same time.

"That's always been a tough balancing act," he said. "You want coaches who feel like the programs they're coaching are the most important things in your wold. The reverse side of that is you've got to say no sometimes. You have to focus on the long game and do everything you can to say yes before you say no. Whether the answer is what they want to hear or didn't want to hear, they need to know you still believe in their program."

Harriman said he encouraged a family atmosphere for his coaches.

"Whether it was Siloam or Huntsville, we've always tried to foster a feeling of we're family, we're all in this together, we may disagree occasionally, but when the Panthers or Eagles line up to play there's no bigger support than your fellow coaches," he said.

Speaking of family, Harriman said he appreciates his wife and kids and the sacrifices made over the years.

"I appreciate the wonderful support they've shown over the years and times when it was really, really hard," he said.