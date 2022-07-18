Remember when Yarnell’s shut down and it looked like the end for Arkansas ice cream?

A cold, old, sweet light had gone out of the world.

After nearly 80 years of cranking out ice cream at Searcy, the family-owned Yarnell Ice Cream Co. closed, leaving about 200 employees without jobs and the state without its lone ice cream manufacturer.

No more Woo Pig Chewy. No more purple vanilla milkshakes at The Purple Cow.

Chief Executive Christina Yarnell cited rising prices for fuel, cream and sugar in explaining that the company, which filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, was unable to find a buyer. 2011 was just a bad year for American ice cream.

In a letter to the editor, a Yarnell’s fan named Cheryl Brannan wrote, “When it appeared as if Arkansas was about to lose its very own ice cream, I started praying for God’s divine intervention to step in with help. It came in the form of Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co.”

A Chicago firm already making toaster pastries and granola bars in Searcy, Schulze & Burch bought Yarnell’s assets for about $1.3 million at bankruptcy auction. An editorial in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said, “And whoever could have imagined before 2011 that the words ‘bought at bankruptcy auction’ would be hailed as such excellent news.”

Schulze & Burch relaunched the brand with fanfare, including a delivery of Yarnell’s Homemade Vanilla to the state Capitol on April 19, 2012. North Little Rock actor/teacher Michael Klucher, dressed in white as Scoop the Ice Cream Man, carried the first “sqround” container through the golden doors to the “Hallelujah” chorus (see arkansasonline.com/718ice).

(The new cartons were square-ish with rounded corners, hence sqround.)

Then-Gov. Mike Beebe got the first taste. He said, “I think it’s better.”

In June 2020, Schulze & Burch sold the 100,000-square-foot production facility to Turkey Hill Dairy, a Pennsylvania company founded in 1931, the year before Yarnell’s was founded. Schulze & Burch retains ownership of the Yarnell’s brand, whose products are made by Turkey Hill at Searcy.



