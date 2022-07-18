Rep juggles season schedule, swaps comedy with one-person show

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is juggling its 2022-23 performance schedule, switching out the dates on two shows.

Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” starring Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold originally scheduled to kick off the season Sept. 13- Oct. 23, will now take the stage Jan. 31-Feb. 19 at the Little Rock theater, 601 Main St.

Meanwhile, the one-person show “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe, originally scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 19 in the theater's second-mezzanine "black box," is now the Sept. 13-Oct. 23 season curtain-raiser.

Previously announced performances of three other shows will take place as originally planned — the musicals “Guys & Dolls,” Nov. 29-Dec. 30, “Little Shop of Horrors,” April 4-30; and Lynn Nottage’s comedy "Clyde’s," June 6-25.

A theater spokesman said the switch was the result of "a scheduling conflict with one of our artists."

Subscription packages are on sale. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.



