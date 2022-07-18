Sections
Rep juggles season schedule, swaps comedy with one-person show

“Every Brilliant Thing” now opens season Sept. 13-Oct. 23; Neil Simon comedy moves to Jan. 31-Feb. 19 by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 4:08 p.m.
Actor Judge Reinhold speaks at the Wolfe Street Foundation Red Carpet Gala, benefiting the foundation and held Feb. 22, 2020, at Anunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Little Rock. Reinhold will star in Neil Simon's "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, which has moved the production from September to January. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Helaine R. Williams)

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is juggling its 2022-23 performance schedule, switching out the dates on two shows.

Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” starring Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold originally scheduled to kick off the season Sept. 13- Oct. 23, will now take the stage Jan. 31-Feb. 19 at the Little Rock theater, 601 Main St.

Meanwhile, the one-person show “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe, originally scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 19 in the theater's second-mezzanine "black box," is now the Sept. 13-Oct. 23 season curtain-raiser.

Previously announced performances of three other shows will take place as originally planned — the musicals “Guys & Dolls,” Nov. 29-Dec. 30, “Little Shop of Horrors,” April 4-30; and Lynn Nottage’s comedy "Clyde’s," June 6-25.

A theater spokesman said the switch was the result of "a scheduling conflict with one of our artists."

Subscription packages are on sale. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.


