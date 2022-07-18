State working to find a place for old statues

The statues of Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Bates and musician Johnny Cash destined for Statuary Hall inside the nation's Capitol are still on schedule to be completed by the end of the year, but the state must decide what to do with the controversial statues they are replacing.

Michael Harry, attorney of legislative sffairs at the Arkansas decretary of state's, told the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission last week that he had reached out to to the Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park in Little Rock about accepting the statues of Uriah Rose, a secessionist; and U.S. Sen. and Gov. James P. Clarke, who advocated for white supremacy. Both statues have stood in Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C., for more than a century.

"This is a very unique situation in that these statues have been on display in the U.S. Capitol for the last 100 years," Harry told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "We, as a state, have not had this situation occur before."

Harry said the Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park Board expressed their enthusiasm to accept the old statues due to Rose and Clarke being buried on the grounds. The cemetery is located on Barber Street in downtown Little Rock.

"They talked about using their images and likeness on promotional items and I don't think it would be a bad option," he said.

The caveat is that the state would have to pay to have the statues installed on the grounds due to each needing a concrete base to handle the weight. A cost estimate to install the statues at the cemetery was still being developed as of Friday.

"They don't have the funds to do that so we would foot the bill for the concrete footings," he said. "Ultimately this is a decision for the commission to decide where they will go."

Harry said currently the only two options for the commission is to either give the statues to the cemetery or put them in storage.

"Our intent is to find a permanent home for the statues, and until that time we may have to place them in storage," he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "There are currently no plans to display them (on public property)."

For the past few years, Arkansas has been in the process of replacing the two century-old statues that represent the state in the U.S. Capitol with the likenesses of Bates and country music icon Cash. Both statues are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

"We do not have dates for the unveiling/installation of the statues, those will come once the final statue is given final approval by Congress," Harry said in an email.

Harry said Kevin Kresse of Little Rock, who was the chosen artist for Cash's statue, is scheduled to meet by phone with the architect of the Capitol to discuss his ideas for the material to be used as a base for the sculpture.

Kresse "intends to have plans sent to the foundry by August (pending approval by the Commission)," he said.

The Bates maquette, or a scale model, was approved in January by the architect of the Capitol's office.

Kresse and sculptor Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, were awarded commissions in June to create statues of Cash and Bates, respectively. The projects were approved under Arkansas' Act 1068 of 2019.

Bates was a mentor to the nine students who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957. She and her husband, L.C. Bates, published the Arkansas State Press newspaper, which focused on civil rights and issues in the Black community.

Cash grew up in Dyess and became one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century by becoming popular for his country music hits as well as for being an advocate prisoner's rights and other causes.

Harry said if the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission agrees to give the statues to the Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park from his understanding they will be placed outside their main building located on the grounds and they will be maintained by the cemetery.

John Rains, sexton for the cemetery, said on Wednesday they are on board with taking the statues from the state.

"Due to the historical relevance of them both being buried here and we are hoping they bring some draw back to the cemetery," he said. "We are pretty much a forgotten cemetery."

Rains said their cemetery has been around for 160 years, but it has been almost two years since they have done one of their $25 guided tours due to the coronavirus pandemic and lack of interest. He said the money from the tours go into their fundraising account, which is used to clean and restore headstones on the grounds.

"We aren't going to charge people to view the statues," Rains said. "I wouldn't say we are hoping these statues are a money maker, but to get awareness and importance of the cemetery to the state, the city and the general public at large when it comes to the history of their ancestors. These are the people who help build this state and the city of Little Rock and they come from all walks of life. We just want to get the word out there."

Due to the history of those who they honor, the statues themselves come with their own set of controversy, Rains said, adding that the monuments will be protected from vandalism and cameras will be placed near them.

Michael Warrick, a former art professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a sculpture who has works displayed in multiple countries, said he believes displaying the statues at the place where they buried seems like a good idea, but he understands the issues surrounding them.

"Ideas and heroes change over time and that is relevant," he said. "To the people who paid the money, made the statues and the people who were honored these statues have value to those people. Statues have value as long as you bring that past to bear to the public. This can be enlightening or disturbing depending on how they are interpreted. Over time what is important changes."

Warrick said he believes statues in this day and age still holds importance to the world.

"I think part of rendering our own humanity in statues has benefits and also drawbacks," he said. "When we honor somebody we must realize that things change over time and it may seem no longer honorable. "

But, Warrick said there is still value by honoring someone with a statue.

"Putting someone like Johnny Cash and Daisy Bates shows while they may have not been perfect they did things that contributed to society that deserves to be honored," he said. "We should honor those who do something for humanity."