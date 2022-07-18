Storm knocks power in Paris medical clinic

PARIS -- The storm moving through Paris on Sunday night caused a power outage at Mercy Family Medicine, 303 S. Fifth St.. according to a news release from Mardi Taylor, senior media relations for Mercy.

Clinic staff members are working to reschedule appointments as video visits or move in-person visits to Mercy Hospital-Paris. The hospital has power and is operating as usual.

Clinic patients can call the hospital at (479) 963-6101 for questions or assistance with upcoming appointments, according to the release.



