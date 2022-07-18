Teen drowns in St. Francis River, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy drowned on Thursday afternoon at Williams Landing in Dixie, according to authorities in Craighead County.

Riley Sawyer’s body was retrieved around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Ron Richardson, captain of the criminal investigation division for the Craighead County sheriff's office.

Richardson said dispatch was notified around 12:35 p.m., and they began searching for the teen. Authorities were notified that Sawyer could not swim.

According to Richardson, Williams Landing is a bridge in disrepair and closed off to the public with a bar set across the entrance to discourage people from entering.

“It’s a bridge across a ditch. It’s in such disrepair you can’t drive on it,” he said.

According to Richardson, four other children were at the scene and three had already been interviewed as of Monday afternoon.

Richardson said that he thinks the area is dangerous due to the muddy water and low visibility.

“You don’t know what’s beneath you. It could be a dumped car, a hazard, a bunch of tree logs. I don’t think it’s safe to jump off. We have had several drownings over years,” said Richardson.

He said those seeking to swim should look for places with clearer water.

“With muddy water in the ditches, you can’t see and you don’t know what’s under you. Don’t jump into any river or ditch,” Richardson said.