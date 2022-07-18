Teen killed in Pine Bluff shooting, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death on Monday afternoon, possibly as a result of an ongoing altercation, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police were called to 1118 W. Fifth Ave. a little after 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the boy just inside the door to the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Police said they are withholding the boy’s name because he’s a juvenile.

Police said two people “of interest” were being interviewed on Monday afternoon.

“It is unknown at the time of this release what part, if any, the two being interviewed had in the shooting,” stated the press release. “The two being interviewed are also juveniles. The shooting appears to be the result of an ongoing altercation.”

Police said additional information regarding arrests or wanted persons will be released as the case develops.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. This will be the 16th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.