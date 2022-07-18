Then-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun during Dec. 31 incident, prosecutors find

LITTLE ROCK -- Former Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey will not face charges associated with a Dec. 31 incident in which the then-police chief fired his gun at an armed suspect after officials at the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office announced Friday that they found Humphrey's use of deadly force to be justified.

The charging decision was announced nearly two months after Humphrey stepped down from the Police Department.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Johnson of the 6th Judicial District told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by phone on Friday that his office had determined Humphrey's actions were justified and had informed other local authorities that day.

Prosecutors of the 6th Judicial District oversee cases in Pulaski and Perry counties.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police -- the agency that investigated Humphrey's use of force before providing the investigative file to prosecutors -- said a hand-delivered letter from Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley addressed to state police Director Col. Bill Bryant was received Friday afternoon.

"The letter formally closes the Arkansas State Police investigation of the December 31, 2021, use of deadly force by former Little Rock Chief of Police Keith Humphrey," Sadler wrote in an email.

According to a copy of the letter, Jegley told Bryant that his office had reviewed the case file of the Dec. 31 incident.

"After reviewing the information, this office concludes that Chief Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of deadly force and it is our opinion that no further review of this matter is necessary," Jegley wrote.

During the New Year's Eve incident, Humphrey was on patrol like other members of the Little Rock Police Department's command staff because of an all-hands approach to the evening.

According to authorities' account of the incident, Humphrey encountered the suspect as an altercation was underway outside an Asher Avenue gas station.

The armed individual -- later identified as 29-year-old Taz Hayes -- fired a gun, wounding one individual, and Humphrey fired at her.

He apparently did not hit Hayes, as she was reported to be unhurt. Hayes fled and was arrested the same evening; she has pleaded innocent to a charge of first-degree battery.

After the shooting, Humphrey was placed on administrative leave, a routine practice when an officer fires his or her weapon.

At Little Rock's request, the investigation of the shooting that left the victim injured, as well as the investigation into whether Humphrey's use of force complied with the law, were handed off to state police agents.

Additionally, the Police Department initiated a separate, internal investigation of the incident. Those investigations typically evaluate whether an officer violated departmental rules in the course of his or her official duties.

Although both investigations remained ongoing at the time, Humphrey returned to active duty Jan. 13 with the approval of Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and then-Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, who had been named acting chief in Humphrey's absence.

On Feb. 10, state police officials provided prosecutors with the investigative case file related to Humphrey, Sadler said that month.

Humphrey retired effective May 20 after serving as police chief under Scott for just over three years.