Trial for Gravette man accused in Jan. 6 riot delayed until December

Richard “Bigo” Barnett's Capitol-riot trial has been pushed back from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because his attorney is suffering from covid-19 and Lyme Disease.

In a teleconference hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper told Barnett’s attorney, Joseph D. McBride, that if he is unable to do the trial in December, someone else would have to represent Barnett at trial.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faces felony charges for taking a dangerous weapon — a stun gun — into the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He became widely known after photographs circulated of him sitting with his foot propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

He has pleaded not guilty.



