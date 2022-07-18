Texan dies after I-30 crash in Malvern

A 31-year-old McKinney, Texas, man was killed early Sunday when his truck hit an unattended car on Interstate 30 in Malvern, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Peter Roshdi Fahim was driving a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer eastbound on the highway about 3:30 a.m. when the truck sideswiped a parked Chrysler 300, according to the report. The Volvo then left the highway, collided with the treeline and overturned, ejecting Fahim, the report said.

According to the report, conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry.