Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
July 7
Isaiah James Dobbs, 19, and Rhiana Peyton Cox, 19, both of Fayetteville
Axel Saul Gutierrez Hernandez, 25, and Andrea Sarahi Calderon, 23, both of Springdale
Jared Ray Colten Milner, 27, Fayetteville, and Dominique Mechelle Reandeau, 26, Springdale
July 8
Easton Paul Allison, 20, and Haleigh Mackenzie Branch, 19, both of Prairie Grove
Lometo Matthew Beaja, 33, and Anita Aine, 41, both of Springdale
Dayner Otneil Garcia Cuardra, 25, and Ruby Walker, 28, both of Springdale
Jose Luis Guzman, 57, and Manuela Rojas, 47, both of Springdale
Gavin Scott Lacefield, 35, and Danielle Rae Jean Warren, 35, both of Arcadia, Okla.
Emma Bready Larson, 33, and Rebekah Adarah Foster, 36, both of Fayetteville
Jose Alfredo Mazariego Barrientos, 28, and Adela Chavez Prado, 29, both of Springdale
Thomas Anthony George Mirabito, 26, and Chloe Megan Carter, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Vladimir Peraza Umana, 22, and Andrea Arujo-Laguna, 25, both of Springdale
Sabino Jimenez Rodriguez, 73, and Ana Laura Diaz-Garcia, 46, both of Springdale
Robert Michael Smith, 67, and Dawn Cherie Teri, 53, both of Fayetteville
Jorge Armando Vargas, 20, Springdale, and Miranda Martin, 20, Rogers
Zadie Pearl Waddell, 22, and Anjelica Marie Decker, 23, both of Springdale
July 11
Sterling Coleman Breckenridge, 28, and Lorraine Tamayo Timmons, 24, both of Fayetteville
Richard Duane Brown Jr., 35, and Ashley Gail Ardemagni, 37, both of Springdale
John Arlie Cayton, 24, and Justin James Herrin, 35, both of Fayetteville
Grayson Christopher Dennis, 23, and Madeline Nicole Gregory, 24, both of Springdale
James Leon Dillard, 75, and Susan Janette Bohannan, 68, both of Fayetteville
Cagri Erdogan, 50, and Heather Catherine King, 44, both of Fayetteville
Jose Isabel Fernandez, 20, and Esther Abigail Castellon Payes, 34, both of Springdale
Bart Curtis Karnes, 45, and Brandy Gene Cunningham, 45, both of Lincoln
Cody Wayne Miller, 35, and Samantha Jo Karnes, 33, both of West Fork
Alex Antonio Nava Reverol, 44, and Celia Elizabet Martinez Mancia, 48, both of Springdale
Marcelino Nolasco Pablo, 46, and Florentina Jose Miguel, 36, both of Springdale
Luis Manuel Valencia, 38, and Isabel Beatriz Corado Calderon, 39, both of Siloam Springs
Arthur Allen Williams II, 29, and Taasha Lyn Garrett, 30, both of Elkins
July 12
Noah Cameron Miller, 23, and MacKenzie Cait McMillon, 23, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Steven Trowbridge, 35, and Taylor Brooke Parmley, 29, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Patrick Buckley, 26, and Arriana Itzel Ayala, 25, both of Fayetteville
July 13
Hutchins Thomas Landfair, 31, and Lauren Aspen Struzik, 29, both of Portland, Ore.
Austin Jacob Rea, 24, Lincoln, and Avery Ann Johnson, 23, Fayetteville
James Phillip Samuels, 23, and Rheana Vaughn Davenport, 22, both of Fayetteville
William Zachariah Taylor, 23, and Chrystiana Lynaee McKinney, 21, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Naiche Thompson, 41, and Brandie Christine Cannady, 42, both of West Fork
Cameron Alex Vargas, 19, and Tristian Denise McCulley, 18, both of Springdale