Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

July 7

Isaiah James Dobbs, 19, and Rhiana Peyton Cox, 19, both of Fayetteville

Axel Saul Gutierrez Hernandez, 25, and Andrea Sarahi Calderon, 23, both of Springdale

Jared Ray Colten Milner, 27, Fayetteville, and Dominique Mechelle Reandeau, 26, Springdale

July 8

Easton Paul Allison, 20, and Haleigh Mackenzie Branch, 19, both of Prairie Grove

Lometo Matthew Beaja, 33, and Anita Aine, 41, both of Springdale

Dayner Otneil Garcia Cuardra, 25, and Ruby Walker, 28, both of Springdale

Jose Luis Guzman, 57, and Manuela Rojas, 47, both of Springdale

Gavin Scott Lacefield, 35, and Danielle Rae Jean Warren, 35, both of Arcadia, Okla.

Emma Bready Larson, 33, and Rebekah Adarah Foster, 36, both of Fayetteville

Jose Alfredo Mazariego Barrientos, 28, and Adela Chavez Prado, 29, both of Springdale

Thomas Anthony George Mirabito, 26, and Chloe Megan Carter, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Vladimir Peraza Umana, 22, and Andrea Arujo-Laguna, 25, both of Springdale

Sabino Jimenez Rodriguez, 73, and Ana Laura Diaz-Garcia, 46, both of Springdale

Robert Michael Smith, 67, and Dawn Cherie Teri, 53, both of Fayetteville

Jorge Armando Vargas, 20, Springdale, and Miranda Martin, 20, Rogers

Zadie Pearl Waddell, 22, and Anjelica Marie Decker, 23, both of Springdale

July 11

Sterling Coleman Breckenridge, 28, and Lorraine Tamayo Timmons, 24, both of Fayetteville

Richard Duane Brown Jr., 35, and Ashley Gail Ardemagni, 37, both of Springdale

John Arlie Cayton, 24, and Justin James Herrin, 35, both of Fayetteville

Grayson Christopher Dennis, 23, and Madeline Nicole Gregory, 24, both of Springdale

James Leon Dillard, 75, and Susan Janette Bohannan, 68, both of Fayetteville

Cagri Erdogan, 50, and Heather Catherine King, 44, both of Fayetteville

Jose Isabel Fernandez, 20, and Esther Abigail Castellon Payes, 34, both of Springdale

Bart Curtis Karnes, 45, and Brandy Gene Cunningham, 45, both of Lincoln

Cody Wayne Miller, 35, and Samantha Jo Karnes, 33, both of West Fork

Alex Antonio Nava Reverol, 44, and Celia Elizabet Martinez Mancia, 48, both of Springdale

Marcelino Nolasco Pablo, 46, and Florentina Jose Miguel, 36, both of Springdale

Luis Manuel Valencia, 38, and Isabel Beatriz Corado Calderon, 39, both of Siloam Springs

Arthur Allen Williams II, 29, and Taasha Lyn Garrett, 30, both of Elkins

July 12

Noah Cameron Miller, 23, and MacKenzie Cait McMillon, 23, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Steven Trowbridge, 35, and Taylor Brooke Parmley, 29, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Patrick Buckley, 26, and Arriana Itzel Ayala, 25, both of Fayetteville

July 13

Hutchins Thomas Landfair, 31, and Lauren Aspen Struzik, 29, both of Portland, Ore.

Austin Jacob Rea, 24, Lincoln, and Avery Ann Johnson, 23, Fayetteville

James Phillip Samuels, 23, and Rheana Vaughn Davenport, 22, both of Fayetteville

William Zachariah Taylor, 23, and Chrystiana Lynaee McKinney, 21, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Naiche Thompson, 41, and Brandie Christine Cannady, 42, both of West Fork

Cameron Alex Vargas, 19, and Tristian Denise McCulley, 18, both of Springdale