Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 5

Bocca Restaurant

2036 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee in back food preparation area has a drink cup without a lid. A plastic bottle filled with soapy water is draining in the bar handwashing sink basin.

Noncritical violations: A plastic bottle of water is sitting in the ice bin for bar drinks. Outside garbage receptacle lid is bent downward. Outside receptacles shall be covered. Previous issue. Retail food permit expired 12/31/2021.

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: A spray bottle in the dish area was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The pull handle of the stainless steel upright fridge was encrusted with food debris. The inside bottom shelf was covered in spilled grated parmesan. Displayed permit expired 02/25/2022.

La Media Luna

2135 Main Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: In the bar area, there are three sinks, all of them have utensils and glasses inside. Cardboard box with raw eggs are stored above container with lemon.

Noncritical violations: No food protection manager. Prep table does not have a thermometer. Packaged food is stored in contact with floor (whole onions, maseca/corn flour). Food employee is wearing bracelet. Dish washing machine uses chemical sanitizer, chlorine, three-compartment sinks in bar area use quaternary ammonia. Test strips are not available. One tile in ceiling lacks reparation (next to service sink).

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

2313 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Refried beans and salsa in hot holding at 110 degrees. Cooked rice is being held on the preparation table for later service use.

Noncritical violations: None

Papa John's Pizza

503 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Beef crumbles in the prep reach in were at 45 degrees, pineapple chunks in the prep reach-in were at 44 degrees, Mozzarella cheese in the prep reach-in was at 44 degrees. Ambient in the sauce fridge was at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Can opener blade was encrusted with food debris. Posted permit expired 12/31/2021.

Pizza Hut

1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No paper towels in the hand washing sink by the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway

3245 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes on right prep table were at 55 degrees, sliced peppers on right prep table were at 63 degrees and creamy Sriracha on right prep table was at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to bodily fluid matter.

July 6

Body Nutrition

515 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food. Chemical sanitizer is not available.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Cardboard box with cup is stored in contact with the floor. Test strip is not available. Three-compartment sinks do not have hot water. Plumbing in hand washing sink is leaking. Retail food permit is expired.

Feed and Folly

110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee cup of coffee stored on shelf above back food preparation table lacks a lid. One of the two handwashing sinks in back food preparation area lacks disposable towels available.

Noncritical violations: One of the handwashing sinks in food preparation lacks employee handwashing sign posted. Outdoor meat smoker walls lack screening. Outdoor meat smokers shall be fully enclosed. Previous issue. Food employee lacks a beard restraint. Posted retail food permit expired 2/28/2022.

Icescreams

4280 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Poisonous or toxic materials shall be stored so they cannot contaminate or be confused with food equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles by separating the poisonous or toxic materials by spacing or partitioning.

Noncritical violations: Sugar tub was mislabeled as self-rising cornmeal.

Lee's Asian Food Truck

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food protection manager on staff.

Mana Cabana

992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite 2, Springdale

Critical violations: No employees have taken the food safety training for managers. Raw radishes stored below raw animal products.

Noncritical violations: None

Ole Tyme Donuts-Restaurant

2403 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink only has hot water (118 degrees), food employee cannot do the correct procedure of hand washing.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Test strips is not available. Surfaces of equipment have food debris and grease.

Ozark Lane's Cafe

2300-B N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Toilet room lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Penguin Ed's B and B Barbeque

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. One storage shelf for dry foods is lined with corrugated fiberboard. Three light bulbs in food preparation areas and one light bulb in warewashing area lack shielding.

Rock N Roll Fayetteville

514 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Insect parts and egg sacks were present in the freezer.

Noncritical violations: Test strips were for pool chemical testing.

Sabor Catracho

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Subway Sandwiches

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Steak on the food preparation table at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No employee listed as certified food protection manager in facility.

July 7

Braum's Ice Cream

2511 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on air exchange in walk-in cooler. Fan covers on condensation unit in walk-in cooler have buildup of dust.

Casey's General Store

305 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Two cans of cheese sauce and one can of gravy in the kitchen were dented on the top seal. Three cartons of raw shell eggs were being stored above vegetables in the walk-in. Sliced onions on left prep table were at 45 degrees, shredded cheese on left prep table was at 44 degrees and sliced peppers on left prep table were at 44 degrees. Ambient temperature of the self-serve cold hold was at 48 degrees and cheesewich in the self-serve cold hold was at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food protection manager. Two packages of Nyquil Vapocool capsules were dated 12/21. One additional package was dated 4/22. One package of Dayquil Vapocool capsules was dated 6/22. Milk crates in the walk-in were being used for shelving. Some crates had a white fuzzy buildup.

Chuck E. Cheese

2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

Firehouse Subs

4914 Elm Springs Road, No. 1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken by any employees. An employee did not have hair restrained. An employee was wearing a bracelet.

Green's Power Juice

410 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Employee handling celery with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: No employees have taken the food safety training for managers.

Natural State Smoothies

1772 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One of the flip-top refrigerators lacks a thermometer. Food employees are wearing bracelets or wrist watch. Previous issue. Retail food permit is not posted.

Pesto Cafe

1830 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One spray bottle containing chemical sanitizing solution lacks labeling in bar area.

Noncritical violations: Working utensils are stored in a container of vinegar water. Retail food permit expired 09/30/2021.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Assorted pizza toppings in containers under the prep table were not marked. Facility has test strips for quat, but not for chlorine (dish machine uses chlorine sanitizer).

Southern Food Company

3575 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of blueberries in the prep reach-in contained some berries that has patches of a fuzzy substance. Two spray bottles at the server station were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Slicer blade had food reside on back side of blade. Menu included a consumer advisory, however, items on the menu were not marked with an asterisks to indicate applicability to the advisory. Ice scoop in bar area was sitting on the lid. No chlorine test strips were available for the kitchen dish machine. Posted permit expired 5/30/2021.

July 8

7 Brew Coffee

2960 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: An employee is holding a cup and touching the straw while training to make coffee. An employee touching hat, another employee touching leg and continuing to work. Employees washing hands and not turning off the faucets with a paper towel.

Noncritical violations: None

American Drive In

303 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Front hand wash sink and restroom lacked an employee handwashing sign. A case of raw shell eggs was being stored on top of a case of tomatoes. One bottle near the register was unlabeled.

Noncritical violations: One box of frozen chili bags was being thawed at room temperature. Wiping cloths were being stored on counter tops. There is a buildup of dust and debris on the vents of the inside air conditioning unit.

Ci Ci's Pizza

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certificate is not available.

Formosa Chinese Restaurant

1998 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. A service sink is not installed.

Guido's Pizza

4275 S. Thompson St., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: In dry store room there are two canned foods of pizza sauce/6.0 lb. dented on the seal/lid.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certificate is not available. In food preparation area, food employee lacks a hair protection. Original bucket of pickle dill is used to store cooked pasta.

Harps

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: There was a bowl and fork in the handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps Deli-Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Fried chicken breast temperature reading was at 127 degrees. Chicken chunks in the hot case were at 107 degrees, fried chicken breast in the hot case was at 119 degrees, and chicken tenders in the hot case were at 110 degrees. An opened deli chopped ham was dated to be discarded on 06/28/2022.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer test strips were unavailable at the dish sink.

Kraken Killer Seafood

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: Shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food product, on the top shell.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Ozark Natural Foods

380 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in bar area has a small container of beer stoppers soaking in the basin.

Noncritical violations: One of the ice dispensing utensil handle in bar area ice maker is stored downward in ice.

Ozark Natural Foods Deli-Bakery

380 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees are wearing bracelets.

Spring Street Grill

103 Spring St., Springdale

Critical violations: There are several different kinds of leftover food in the walk-in cooler and opened commercial container of food do not have a date marked (dressing, mayonnaise, etc.).

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Taqueria Guanajuato

812 N. Thompson St., Suite 6, Springdale

Critical violations: Foods taken from the freezer and placed in the a reach-in cooler for use on the line lacks a date when the food was removed from the freezer.

Noncritical violations: Food stored on the ice machine for cold holding.

July 9

The Little Red Barn

1101 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 5 -- Kum & Go, 1010 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Taco Bell, 331 W. Main St., Farmington

July 6 -- Casey's General Store, 2100 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; CVS Pharmacy, 2402 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Loves Donuts, 1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Dairy Queen Tontitown, 633 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

July 7 -- J and D Asian Market, 957 Sunrise Ave., Suite A, Springdale

July 8 -- Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale