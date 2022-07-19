16-year-old shot dead; police identify suspect

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death on Monday afternoon, and a 17-year-old boy has been identified as a suspect in the killing, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police were called to 1118 W. Fifth Ave. a little after 1 p.m. in reference to the the shooting. When they arrived, they found the boy near the door to the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office. Police said they are withholding the boy's name because he's a juvenile.

"The shooting appears to be the result of an ongoing altercation," police said.

On Monday afternoon, police said that two people "of interest," both juveniles, were being interviewed. Later in the evening, police said they had identified a suspect, Cartez Lamontrea Davis. Davis is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He is wanted in connection with a charge of capital murder, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on Davis' location to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This is the 16th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.