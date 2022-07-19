901 to 870: How Arkansas State is developing a Memphis-area recruiting pipeline under Butch Jones

Jon Shalala swung open the double doors at the front of Arkansas State's auditorium, interrupting head coach Butch Jones' signing day press conference in December.

Jones asked if it was good news, feigning surprise when Shalala, his linebackers coach, confirmed it indeed was. ASU knew for several hours it had secured a commitment from Memphis native Keyron Crawford, a three-star defensive end out of Briarcrest Christian School.

But that moment -- as Jones read the final name in his early 2022 class to the assembled media, mere minutes after Crawford had publicly chosen the Red Wolves over Iowa and Nebraska -- affirmed the plan ASU's staff had established a year prior was already bearing big-time fruit.

"When we all first got there, we just made a decision that ... Memphis is backyard recruiting," Shalala said. "If there was a kid [there] that we felt like was capable of playing at our level, we have to go sign him.

"Memphis isn't an excuse, Tennessee isn't an excuse --[those players are] an hour away. We have to own that area and really treat it like in-state recruiting."

Jones and his staff have landed seven high school prospects from Memphis and the surrounding towns in Shelby County, Tenn., over their first two recruiting cycles in Jonesboro. That's by design.

Memphis sits just 70 miles from ASU. Power Five programs often spot recruit the area, leaving the door open for the Red Wolves' army of assistants with pre-existing relationships in the region to take advantage.

If Jones has his way, the talent steadily flowing from Memphis to Jonesboro will evolve into a full-fledged pipeline that could revive ASU after it missed a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2009-2010.

"We're known as a basketball town, but we've got football in our blood, and it's been that way historically," Memphis native and Whitehaven Coach Rodney Saulsberry said. "[If you're Arkansas State], you really should make Memphis a hotbed for your recruiting."

Back to Bluff City

Jones' first recruits after accepting the ASU job in December 2020 were not players.

Shortly after Mississippi State's penultimate regular-season game against Auburn, Shalala and Matt Wilson, now the Red Wolves' director of player personnel, drove from Starkville, Miss., to Jonesboro.

Both worked under Jones at Tennessee and together they began sketching out a plan for their 2021 recruiting class with the early signing period beginning later that week.

Shalala remembers auditing ASU's recent signees, a group he found had "no rhyme or reason." Prospects varied widely in geography and included a smorgasbord of junior college and high school flavor.

There wasn't much focus on Shelby County -- only five guys had come to Jonesboro in the previous six classes, three of them in 2020. But that hadn't always been the case.

Lanier Robison, offensive line coach at Memphis Lausanne Collegiate School, played for the Red Wolves under Larry Lacewell, and by the time he graduated in 1984, about 25% of the team was either from Memphis, Shelby County or the surrounding western Tennessee area.

Saulsberry didn't play at ASU but had several friends who did in the 1990s before repeated issues with academic eligibility and a handful of physically underdeveloped prospects slowed recruiting in the area.

Things eventually picked back up, yet general recruiting trends had started to shift. Big programs, particularly those in the SEC, turned their focus toward larger metropolitan areas in the region. The Atlanta area, for example, is nearly five times as populous as Memphis, according to 2021 U.S. Census estimates, while Nashville has also surpassed its in-state neighbor to the southwest.

Missouri and Texas A&M's additions to the SEC in 2012 created possible players in Memphis, but both schools reside far enough west that neither has been a major factor. Others like Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss have taken a more national approach on the recruiting trail.

With three coaches in three years the Red Wolves never really established a consistent recruiting strategy in the early 2010s, and former head coach Blake Anderson didn't hit the area as hard as Robison believed he should.

Enter Jones, who'd developed relationships across Shelby County and the state of Tennessee during his five seasons as the head coach of the Volunteers from 2013-17.

"We always expect to win with a kid in Tennessee," Shalala said. "Whether it's Memphis or Nashville, [Butch] really prides himself on that and when it comes to recruiting, he's going to compete with that as well."

'Let's change the people'

Saying that was one thing. Making it a reality was another.

Shalala and Wilson had experience with Memphis and northern Mississippi at their previous two stops, and they knew the proximity made it easy to get kids on campus where the Red Wolves could showcase their $29 million football facility -- something lacking with most of their Sun Belt rivals.

But it wasn't just a matter of beating out Group of Five programs. ASU knew that it had to spend the time in Memphis developing the necessary relationships to grab guys that might otherwise drift to Power Five programs because of a brand name.

"That's what we did all day," Shalala said. "We game-planned 25% of the week and recruited 75% of the week. We knew that was going to be the only way to fix [the personnel problems] -- it wasn't going to be a new defense, it wasn't going to be cooler offensive players. It was going to be, let's change the people."

Shalala made it a point to visit every school in Shelby County, ensuring the Red Wolves accounted for every player, just in case they weren't on a roster or in one of the recruiting databases.

That diligence paid off when he watched Crawford's Briarcrest Christian play a game against P.U.R.E. Academy. Opposite the 6-4, 230-pound Crawford was a 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle who'd slowed his pass rush all night.

Shalala later learned that was fellow senior Saidou Ba, and a few days after the game, Shalala stopped by P.U.R.E. where he asked Coach Melvin Cole to introduce him to Ba. That required making a call to Ba and asking him to come over to school from his job at a nearby Amazon warehouse.

The effort was worth it. Ba had a few offers from FCS programs, but ASU had little problem inking the hulking now-freshman.

As much as the Red Wolves are able to develop deeper relationships with Memphis-area prospects because of their closeness, they also aren't battling power-conference programs in quite the same way they might in other cities. Shelby County has averaged 5.3 prospects ranked among Tennessee's top 25 recruits since 2017, per 247Sports, and currently, there are a mere 19 Shelby County natives on SEC rosters -- nine of whom are at Tennessee. Eleven of 14 programs in the league have two or fewer Memphians.

There are still big programs that recruit the area. Cole said he's seen a growing presence from Indiana, and both Ole Miss and Mississippi State remain regular visitors.

Christian Brothers Coach Thomas McDaniel said he's seen Tennessee regain footing in the region after straying for a few years under Jeremy Pruitt. On the other hand, Robison said he's surprised Arkansas hasn't hit Shelby County harder.

Is it a market inefficiency of sorts? ASU won't go that far.

That said, the Red Wolves have already offered a half-dozen Memphis-area prospects across the 2023 and 2024 classes. They're keeping their eyes on several others that may fly under the radar, and even if some of them do pick up steam, Shalala is confident ASU can ultimately land them.

"We've got to find those [borderline Power 5] kids and really hammer those kids early," he said. "You get the right Memphis kid and you put them in the right culture and the right environment, you end up getting a kid with a hard edge to them."