Arkansas’ covid hospitalizations increase by 33; death toll rises by 2

The number of people reported to be hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped by 33 on Monday, even as the state's new case numbers continued to show signs of leveling off.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 11,635.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said one of the deaths reported Monday happened in May, and the other was from June.

The number reported to be hospitalized rose to 435, its highest level since March 1.

The increase was tied with the one on Thursday for the largest in a single day since January, during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Hospitals aren't required to update the Health Department on their numbers on Saturday or Sunday, however, so the increase reported Monday may have actually been spread out over multiple days.

The state's count of cases rose by 637, which was smaller by 112 than the rise Sunday and by 41 than the increase the previous Monday.

It was the fourth daily increase in the past week that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Because it can take several days for someone to become sick enough to be hospitalized, Cima said he expects the number hospitalized to continue rising "for some time" after the state's new cases have peaked.

But he said it was too early to say whether the peak had been reached.

"I'm not ready to say that yet," he said.

"It's kind of hard to tell from today's numbers. I think this week will be really interesting for me personally to see where we're headed as a state."

At least in part due to the emergence of new, more transmissible versions of omicron the state's new cases had generally been trending upward since late April until last week.

After rising slightly Sunday, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 1,331, down from a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 13, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 22, to 16,642, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 77, on Monday, followed by Washington County with 57, Craighead County with 45 and Benton County with 40.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 887,373.

Of the seven hospital regions listed on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard, the largest increase in the number hospitalized Monday was in the six-county metro region in Central Arkansas, where the number rose by 22, to 168.

The number rose by nine, to 59, in the nine-county Arkansas Valley region in western Arkansas, by three, to 54, in the six-county Northwest region and by three, to 55, in the 14-county northeast region.

In the three other regions, the number fell slightly.

It dropped by two, to 16, in the southeast region, which encompasses 10 counties; by one, to 41, in the 17-county southwest region; and by one, to 42, in the 13-county north-central region.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 19 covid-19 patients Monday, up from 16 on Friday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were reported to be in intensive care rose Monday by three, to 72, its highest level since March 13.

The number reported to be on ventilators, which also didn't change Sunday, fell by three, to 13.



