Hot Springs, 1923: The resort town's second Arlington Hotel had opened in 1890, wrapping around the intersection of Central and Fountain streets. It was lost in a fire that began in the wiring beneath the kitchen. Little over a year later, the third Arlington opened across Fountain Street and still operates today — but in need of renovation. The site of the hotel that burned is now the Arlington Lawn.

