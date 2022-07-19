Arkansas reports 1,735 new covid cases, eight more deaths

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by more than 1,700 on Tuesday while the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose by one.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by eight, to 11,643.



The state's count of cases rose by 1,735, which was more than twice the size of the increase a day earlier and larger by 179 than the rise the previous Tuesday.



After dipping a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,356.



That was still down from an average of 1,506 cases a day the previous week, which was the highest average over a seven-day span since February.



Already at its highest level since Feb. 13, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Tuesday by 100, to 16,742, as new cases continued to outpace recoveries.



At its highest level since March 1, the number hospitalized rose to 436.



After reaching a four-month high a day earlier, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell by one, to 71.



The number who were on ventilators, which fell by three a day earlier, rose Tuesday by one, to 14.



