Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, July 19

Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at at 9:30 a.m. July 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Plans for the guild's 37th anniversary celebration will continue. Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Neighborhood Strategy discussion set

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency (PBURA) will hold a Neighborhood Strategy Act discussion forum at 5:30 p.m. July 19. The free event will be held at Southeast Arkansas College in the Welcome Center Training Room. This session will feature a thorough discussion about plans to enhance targeted neighborhoods in Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff citizens, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are encouraged to attend, according to a news release. Topics will include information on the deterioration or demolition of housing stock, information concerning incidents of crime, and the location of existing government resources that could help rehabilitate the neighborhoods such as police and fire substations, schools, playgrounds, or other government centers.

Beginning Tuesday, July 19

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend July events: Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet July 19 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets July 25 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets July 28 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Wednesday, July 20

Chamber sets SizeUp webinar

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is helping new businesses be better prepared for success through improved business planning and marketing with an innovative online service called SizeUp Jefferson County. The service is available free to all local entrepreneurs on the Chamber website. The SizeUp training webinar will be held at 10 a.m. July 20, according to the Chamber newsletter. To register for the SizeUp training webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v-pdpsK-RdyQ0E2_L9HM-g. To explore SizeUp, visit https://jeffersoncountyalliance.com/chamber/sizeup-jefferson-county-tool/ Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 21

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release. "We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

'Surviving drought' topic of webinar

Experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host a free webinar to offer guidance to Arkansas cattle producers struggling with drought. The webinar will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Although the webinar is free, registration is required and available at https://bit.ly/drought-webinar. A recording will be made available later for those unable to attend.

Through Thursday, July 21

Bridge work to close Pickens road

Bridge maintenance to the Arkansas 159 Bridge over the Boeuf River requires temporary highway closure near Pickens, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT.) Weather permitting, ARDOT crews will close Arkansas 159 between U.S. 65 and Arkansas 138 from July 11 through July 21. Message boards and signs will guide drivers through the available detour. Eastbound travelers will use U.S. 65 to Arkansas 138. Westbound travelers will use Arkansas 138 to U.S. 65, according to the news release.

Through Friday, July 22

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Small Works open to submissions

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. The deadline is July 22 for artists to submit work, according to a news release. Small Works on Paper is an annual juried art exhibition presented by the Arkansas Arts Council and features the work of Arkansas artists who are members of the Arts Council's Artist Registry. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Through Friday, July 22

Science Camp open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Friday, July 22

ASC to present Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23 and July 29-30, and 2 p.m. July 24 and July 31. "The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame's two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle...Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom," according to the news release. Director Lindsey Collins and co-director Joel Anderson will lead the cast of "Cinderella." Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase in person. For details, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, July 23

House of Bread sets back-to-school event

House of Bread Deliverance Church will hold a Youth Explosion, a free back-to-school event, from 1-2 p.m. July 23 at 1501 Belmont Drive. The event will include free food and backpacks. House of Bread won't open its pantry today because of this event next week, according to a news release. The co-sponsor of this seventh annual project is No More Shackles LLC. For details, send an email nomoreshacklesllc@gmail.com .

Boys & Girls Club plans tourney

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host a kickball tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. July 23 at 1000 Townsend Park Drive. The event will include 16 co-ed teams of 10-12 players. The registration deadline is Friday and the fee is $100 per team, according to a news release. An award will be presented to the first place winner. There will also be food, music, and other activities. To register or for details, visit www.boysgirlsclubjc.org or call (870) 850-7500, ext. 102.

First Baptist plans VBS

First Baptist Church Pine Bluff will have a one-day Vacation Bible School from 9 a. m. to 1 p.m. July 23. This event is free and open to all children who have completed pre-K through grade 6. (Children must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1), according to a news release. A family "cook-in" for all participants and their families will take place in the fellowship hall after VBS. To pre-register, visit the First Baptist Church website, www.fbcpinebluff.org/vbs. Details: First Baptist church office, (870) 534-4741.

ASC sets Youth Printmaking Workshop

Instructor Kristin McCaslin will lead a youth printmaking workshop from 1-3 p.m. July 23 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and learn the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or contact ASC Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, July 24

Tea party to honor local women

The 2022 Cupcakes & Conversations Tea Party will recognize several area women at 4 p.m. July 24 at the family life center of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker St. Honorees include Sammia Thomas, Debra Allen, Robbie Williams, Annette Dove, Demetria Walker, and Margarette Williams. The guest speaker will be Tammy Shelton. The honorees lead, pray, change lives, motivate, encourage, inspire, and are women who win, according to a news release.

Kings Highway hosts concert

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its 62nd annual Inspirational Adult Choir Concert at 3 p.m. July 24. The speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend the concert in person or on Facebook. The theme is "Singing Praises Unto our God," Psalm 105:2. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor at Kings Highway.

Monday, July 25

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's finance committee will meet at noon July 25 at the A&P office, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Retired federal employees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 25 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sheron Weiss, a certified diabetic educator. Waymond Meins is the chapter president, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, July 25

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx.

Olive Branch sets Vacation Bible School

Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5130 Bobo Road, will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-29. At 5:30 p.m., a light meal will be served. The students will participate in interactive Bible lessons, worksheets, crafts, music and games. A closing program and homemade ice cream fellowship is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 29. Everyone is welcome to attend, according to a news release. Classes are provided for children three years old through sixth grade. An adult class is offered by Mike Powell, pastor, and Ed McCall, according to director Amy Parker.

Tuesday, July 26

Chamber plans Business After Hours

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Taco Tuesday Business After House Event at 5 p.m. July 26 at the Avenue on Main, 201 S. Main St. Tacos will be three for $15 and the event will include drinks and networking, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Tuesday, July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess. Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.