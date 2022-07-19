Coaches voice NIL opinions

ATLANTA -- The current state and the future of Name, Image and Likeness rules, regulations and oversight are uppermost on the minds of college athletics administrators and coaches.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the coaches who opened SEC Media Days on Monday spoke on the topic.

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin spoke his mind when asked about it.

"The first question is the key to NIL and how do you [do] well with that," Kiffin said. "You have really good boosters. That's how you do well at it. I'll say what other people won't say, as you know.

"It's like a payroll in baseball. What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can pay players a lot. We're in a situation not any different than that.

"I'm sure other people said it. I said Day One, you legalize cheating, so get ready for the people that have the most money to get players. Now you have it. It is what it is."

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz went deep big picture during his opening remarks, touching on realignment and NIL.

"I know that the college football world and college athletics is changing," he said. "For any of you Simpson[s] fans, I'm not the old man yelling at the clouds that we want to go back to the way it was. But I do worry and I do question what are the guiding principles for college football and athletics moving forward."

Drinkwitz expressed his concern over whether the "almighty dollar" and chasing TV deals were becoming guiding principles for college athletics and whether leaders were losing sight of what fans love about the game.

"So we're entering, and rightfully, into a new era of college athletics with student-athlete rights, the ability to transfer through the transfer portal, generating of earnings through NIL, all things that were much needed and need to continue to be embraced.

"But it's also time for college athletics to set a course and a vision for the future. Let's make sure that the core principles and guiding principles that we have reflect the values that we want it to be moving forward. Let's not hide behind what the Supreme Court struck down last year, which was amateurism. It's not amateurism anymore. But what is it moving forward? That's the question. That's what the leaders of college athletics need to decide."

Sam's guy

New LSU Coach Brian Kelly retained only one assistant, offensive line coach Brad Davis, off Coach Ed Orgeron's staff.

Davis, a Baton Rouge native who was offensive line coach at Arkansas in 2020, was LSU's interim coach for the Texas Bowl.

"I got a chance to see him in a different capacity, much more of a, I would say, leadership capacity where he got an opportunity to really touch all of the players," Kelly said. "I really loved his ability to reach players. I felt like if he could reach all of those players, how well would he do with 15 to 18 players. "Also, he worked for Sam."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman brought Davis to Arkansas and also coached him at Oklahoma.

"I consider Sam Pittman one of the best, if not the best, offensive line coach in college football," Kelly said. "So he's been tutored under the best, played the position, from Baton Rouge. All those things together.

"My time with him, his want and desire to be part of LSU made it an easy decision for me."

Wedding bells

Representing Missouri at SEC Media Days is a big deal, Barrett Banister said, but not the most important event he'll be part of this week.

"I didn't ever think being at SEC Media Days would be trumped," said Banister, the Tigers' sixth-year receiver from Fayetteville. "But I think I'm going to give the edge to my wedding."

Banister is marrying Sarah Blumer on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. The two, which were engaged in January, have been dating for 21/2 years after meeting as Missouri students.

"It's something we both feel we're prepared for and ready for," Banister said. "We're ready to start this life and journey together."

Big personalities

A reporter asked Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin about having "two big personalities" in himself and Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders in the state of Mississippi, and would he ever schedule Jackson State.

Kiffin had to correct the questioner.

"Well, we've got another personality in Mike Leach," Kiffin said, referring to Mississippi State's coach. "I would say there's three personalities in the state that are very unique and extremely different from each other.

"It's nice to see Deion's success, Coach Sanders' success, how well he's done down there, how well he's done in recruiting. I don't know future plans on that, but that would be exciting."

Hogs on bayou

Former University of Arkansas defensive backs Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha are potential starters in the LSU secondary this season as the Tigers had to go heavy into the transfer portal to fill out their roster.

"They have been outstanding additions to our program," LSU Coach Brian Kelly said of the pair on Monday. "I know many don't like to see [transfers] happen within the league. I'm not crazy about it either.

"But these are two Louisiana kids that wanted to play at LSU, and they have been great additions. Character. I would say that when we were looking into the transfer portal, we wanted young men that had SEC experience and had ties to the state of Louisiana. Brooks and Foucha fit that to the T."

LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. also touted the former Hogs, who combined for 121 tackles 3 interceptions and 9 pass breakups last season.

"Both of them have fit in as well as you'd want someone to fit in," Jones said. "They both came in with a great mindset and adjusted quickly and they've been getting the job done they need to do. They're both great players and great guys as well."

Brooks and Foucha both had interceptions in the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

'Weird way'

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey argued for uniformity in the implementation of Name, Image and Likeness across college football and thinks Congress will need to take a leading role in putting up guardrails.

"The notion of some oversight, transparency, regulation of the market I think is exactly what helps everyone," Sankey said.

"I'm convinced, regulated or unregulated, we can do well. I think the unregulated markets creates a set of problems for the people involved, whether it's young people and their families trying to make decisions, the potential for long-term life entanglements in deals that are not understood and evaluated, the lack of support, the taxation that comes.

"We've also allowed it to enter into the recruiting space in a really weird way, and I think that needs to be made healthier than it is now."

Chewing on it

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin couldn't hold back from a personal remark when the first question he received was about trick plays and what Alabama Coach Nick Saban thought of trick plays.

"Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come up here and just talk about Alabama," Kiffin said. "So our first question somehow is about Nick Saban, so ... that's pretty usual."

Kiffin got around to answering the question too, adding, "If they worked he was happy. If they didn't work you got ass-chewings."

One left out

LSU Coach Brian Kelly mentioned that he was excited to start playing games in great SEC venues he had never been to before.

"I'll get an opportunity to play at Auburn this year," Kelly said. "I'll get a chance to play at [Texas A&M's] Kyle Field, in the Swamp [at Florida]. Those will be exciting opportunities, something that I've never experienced in my career of 32 years."

Noticeably absent from Kelly's remarks: LSU's only other road game at Arkansas' Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

No tie affair

Standard attire for coaches at media days is a suit and tie, but Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin went a little informal, wearing a blue suit without a tie.

The third-year Ole Miss coach said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was envious.

"He's like, 'Man, I've always wanted to do that,'" Kiffin said. "I'm like, Well, don't just do things the way they were done before.' He was like, 'I was waiting for someone to do it.'

"So maybe the commissioner won't have a tie next year. Because why are we supposed to wear a tie? Just because it was done before? Doesn't really matter."

Fighting Ojularis

LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari is the brother of former Georgia standout Azia Ojulari, who posted eight sacks during his rookie year with the New York Giants. That is officially the rookie record for the Giants, though Lawrence Taylor had 9.5 sacks in his rookie season of 1981, the year before the sacks became an official statistic.

"Aziz has been a great mentor for me, just being able to lean on him and ask him anything on or off the field has been great for me," BJ Ojulari said. "He watches all my games and critiques my pass rush or anything I'm doing on the field. Just having his honest opinion is great."

Ojulari didn't hold back when talking about his childhood days with his brother in Marietta, Ga.

"Growing up, all we did was fight, I'm not going to lie," he said. "We fought every day. That made us closer. In the backyard competing it would some how, some way every day end up in a fight. But we know we love each other and we're trying to be great."