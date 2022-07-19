A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's finance committee will meet at noon July 25 at the A&P office, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available the rest of the week include:

Monday -- Grilled chicken salad, fruit, crackers, banana nut bread, and milk.

Tuesday -- Black-eyed peas with ham, okra, cornbread, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday --BBQ chicken breast, summer squash, potato salad, cobbler, and milk.

Thursday -- Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, wheat roll, lemonade pit, and milk.

Friday -- Baked fish sandwich, okra and tomatoes, mashed potato, creamy strawberry pie, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Korean War veterans to be honored

A wreath laying ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. July 27 at the Korean War Monument at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History at Little Rock.

The 69th anniversary of the end of hostilities of the Korean War is set to be commemorated. The Korean War armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, according to a news release.

Two Korean War veterans are part of the ceremony. Floyd Brantley, a Korean War veteran as well as a World War II veteran and Vietnam War veteran, will give the veteran keynote address, and Dr. Lumas Kendrick will give the opening prayer. The Korean American Federation president, the Rev. Naomi Rogers, is also scheduled to speak.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ under events.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the second floor of the the MacArthur Museum and seating will be limited.

Aquatics center seeks sponsors

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor programs at the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave. Kip Beasley, marketing and programs coordinator at the aquatics center, said that sponsorships are tax deductible, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Packages include: $5,000 Party Room Annual Sponsorship; $2,500 Elite Annual Sponsorship; $1,000 Diamond Annual Sponsorship; $500 Gold Annual Sponsorship; $250 Silver Annual Sponsorship; $100 Bronze Annual Sponsorship.

The aquatics center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Kip Beasley, (870) 850-7620, kbeasley@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or www.pinebluffaquatics.com.