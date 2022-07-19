Definitions





For those convinced the media is but a tool in the left's plans to indoctrinate the world, we have good news.

The Associated Press reminded journalists this past week to revisit the trusty ol' AP Stylebook--the scouting handbook for newspaper-types. It says to get it right when referring to firearms.

The missive:

"The preferred term for a rifle that fires one bullet each time the trigger is pulled, and automatically reloads for a subsequent shot, is a semi-automatic rifle. An automatic rifle continuously fires rounds if the trigger is depressed and until its ammunition is exhausted.

"Avoid assault rifle and assault weapon, which are highly politicized terms that generally refer to AR- or AK-style rifles designed for the civilian market but convey little meaning about the actual functions of the weapon."

That's good news for those who prefer their news to be news, not opinion. There are a lot of Americans who own semi-automatic weapons for hunting, which fire just as fast and accurate as any black AR-whatever with a cool strap. And to refer to their guns, maybe handed down from grandpa, as assault weapons is an insult. Besides, some of us think that grandpa's old shotgun could be an assault weapon, if used as one.

But alas, as Isaac Schorr at National Review points out, one step forward comes only after a couple back.

In the George Floyd aftermath, AP discouraged the use of "riot" to describe violent protests. When describing or referring to property damage caused by rioting, the AP suggested use of the word "unrest."

A riot is a riot is a riot, we always thought. Journalists are capable of providing context and readers capable of appreciating it.

But for now, small steps.



